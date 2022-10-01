Screens are everywhere: the TVs on our walls, the laptops on our desks, and the cellphones in our pockets. Some studies suggest that the average adult spends about 8.5 hours each day looking at a screen. If you don’t have the best blue light glasses (or any, for that matter), that means you’re likely racking up hours of close-up artificial blue light exposure. And even if you’re not looking at a screen, you’re spending time indoors under fluorescent lights, which also emit a fair amount of blue light. (Of course, most blue light exposure in your day comes from the sun; it actually takes 15 hours staring at a screen to equate to one hour of sunlight.)

But what’s so bad about blue light? When you’re exposed to artificial blue light throughout the day, it can trick your internal clock into thinking it’s time for activity, not rest. Experts believe blue light can negatively impact your sleep quality, and blue light glasses aim to mitigate these effects by filtering out a percentage of the potentially-harmful light—but with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to parse the best pair for you. Read on for our picks for the best blue light glasses.