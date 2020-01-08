The 4 Most Important Things You Didn't Know About Blue Light

As you read this, you're scrolling through your phone or computer screen, and chances are—because 90% of Americans spend at least two hours on their devices every day—you'll still be staring at said screen after you're done. No judgment here—we all do it!

And if you're like us, you're curious about the impact all this blue light is having on your eyesight. You've heard that blue light keeps us awake at night, suppressing melatonin that nudges us to sleep naturally—and you definitely know at least one person with blue-light-blocking glasses.

But did you know that your eyes actually have an internal pair of blue-light-blocking glasses? Read on for four science-backed facts about blue light that you might not have known before; plus, how to protect your eyes from its negative effects: