Prioritizing sleep is one of the healthiest things we can do, as everything from heart health to brain function can benefit from a good night's rest.

While there's no magic number for how much sleep we all need, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends that adults get at least seven hours of shut-eye every day. The quality of your sleep is essential too, and you'll want to spend around 20% of your snooze in deep REM sleep where most dreams occur, memories are consolidated, and the brain recharges.

It sounds doable enough, but busy schedules, stressful routines, and other facets of modern life mean that about one-third of Americans aren't getting enough sleep on a consistent basis, and 70 million Americans suffer from sleep issues, according to the CDC.

If you, too, are dealing with occasional insomnia and having trouble falling and/or staying asleep, the first step is to clean up your nighty routine: Be sure to stick to a regular sleep schedule, keep your bedroom cool and dark, avoid screens before bed, and lay off heavy foods at night. While the best sleep tips tend to be free, there are also plenty of tools out there that can help you improve your sleep naturally—without needing to take any medications that cause grogginess and fogginess.

While they won't necessarily treat chronic insomnia (you should see a sleep specialist if the issue is getting in the way of your life), these products are all science-backed to help promote shut-eye. Ready, set, snooze.