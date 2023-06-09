Instead of jolting yourself awake with a loud alarm, sunrise clocks mimic the light of the sun for a more gradual wake-up. The Hatch is one option that also comes with some serious perks at nighttime: It emits a soft, yellow reading light that won't disrupt your circadian rhythm or get in the way of melatonin production before bed. (Harsh blue lights—like the ones from your phone—can suppress the all-important hormone of darkness.)

Plus, its accompanying app has a selection of meditations and calming sounds to lull you to sleep. In a recent clinical trial, 59% of Hatch users felt less stressed after using the machine's suite of features.

While it's certainly more expensive than your average alarm, reviewers note that the Hatch's high-quality speaker, soothing light, and comprehensive app make it well worth the investment. A lot of people also appreciate that it's portable, so you can bring it with you to improve sleep as you travel. Just note that if you're someone who stresses out when you're not able to fall asleep on time, you might not want to keep a clock next to your bed.