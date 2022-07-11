Is Your Phone Or Computer Keeping You Up At Night? You Need These

Once I slid on the glasses, everything in sight became a bright shade of red. At first, it was a little jarring to see my apartment covered in crimson, but I got used to it after a few minutes. And as I clicked around on my laptop (also red, of course), it was immediately clear that the glasses were doing their job. My usual jolt of energy was replaced by an overwhelming desire to sleep. I could definitely see why TrueDark doesn't recommend driving or operating machinery with these on. They really do support the body's natural wind-down processes in a way that you can feel immediately.

I built up the energy to brush my teeth and get ready for bed (I could also see how many wearers fall asleep with these on!), and that first night I slept through the entire night without one wake-up that I could remember. The next morning, it was clear that I'd been super exhausted and ready for a night of deep sleep—but my electronics habit had been standing in the way of it.

That was a few weeks ago, and ever since, I've stored my Twilights near my laptop so I always remember to slide them on if I'm using my computer at night. While their effect has not been as overwhelming as that first evening, they still make me feel more tired than I usually would, and they've had a noticeable effect on my sleep quality. One unexpected benefit of these glasses is that by making screens appear red, they make the process of looking at them a bit less enjoyable. This has made it easier for me to actually log offline at a reasonable hour—a positive habit for both my sleep and mental health.