Way back when life was still normal, you probably had at least a general time that you liked to go to bed. But COVID-19 has changed a lot of work schedules and routines, making it suddenly seem a lot less important to go to bed at the same time every night. Here’s the thing: Despite the global pandemic and all of the changes that come with it, experts stress that keeping a consistent sleep schedule is especially crucial. (If not more than ever.)

“For many people, all of the anchors to their schedule have changed or disappeared, so it is important to recreate as many as possible at home,” says board-certified sleep medicine researcher W. Christopher Winter, M.D., of Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine and author of The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep Is Broken and How to Fix It. “We need to rebuild these markers in our lives.”

Getting out of your normal sleep-wake cycle isn’t just jarring to your sense of normalcy—it can also have a major impact on your body. Here’s why setting a regular bedtime is so important, plus what you can do to get yourself back on track.