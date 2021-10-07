 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
How Much Sleep You Should Actually Be Getting, Depending On Your Age

How Much Sleep You Should Actually Be Getting, Depending On Your Age

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Young Couple Asleep In Bed

Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 7, 2021 — 9:08 AM

Over the years, you may have noticed that you can get away with less sleep than you used to—but does that mean a good night's rest becomes less important as we grow up? Not exactly. Here's an overview of what we know about sleep through the ages and the recommended amount for each age bracket.

The recommended amount of sleep by age group.

The most current sleep recommendations were updated in 2015 by a panel of 15 experts in sleep medicine after they analyzed 5,314 scientific articles on sleep.

And while the researchers note, "A clearer understanding of the precise biological mechanisms underlying sleep need continues to require further scientific investigation," they concluded that the average healthy adult needs seven or more hours of sleep per night, while younger age groups tend to require more.

Here, their official sleep recommendations, presented by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society (SRS):

  • Newborns, 0–3 months: not stated (but the National Sleep Foundation recommends 14 to 17 hours)
  • Infants, 4–11 months: 12–16 hours
  • Toddlers, 1–2 years: 11–14 hours
  • Preschoolers, 3–5 years: 10–13 hours
  • Children, 6–12 years: 9–12 hours
  • Teenagers 13–17 years: 8–10 hours
  • Adults, 18+: 7 or more hours
Advertisement

But wait: Sleep advice isn't one-size-fits-all.

These AASM and SRS recommendations will suit most people. But as we've all surely experienced, there are all kinds of factors that influence how much sleep we might need on any given night.

And as Canadian researchers note in a 2018 publication on sleep duration, "There is no magic number or ideal amount of sleep to get each night that could apply broadly to all. The optimal amount of sleep should be individualized, as it depends on many factors."

We all have that friend who's fine with seven hours, and one who swears they need nine. It turns out that factors such as genetics, health status, diet, activity level, and hormonal balance can all influence whether you need more or less sleep.

"What is most important is for each individual to get the amount of sleep they need," naturopathic sleep doctor Catherine Darley, N.D., tells mbg. "Sleep need is a bell curve."

And while some of us will require less sleep than others, sleep inadequacy over time is never a good thing. If you're consistently getting less than seven hours of sleep, your body and mind are likely paying the price. There is also evidence that when it comes to sleep, consistency is keyResearch shows people who get four hours of sleep or less on some nights and 10 hours or more on others experience a negative impact on cognitive function than those who consistently get seven hours or more.

How to get quality sleep.

Darley notes that the age group most in need of more sleep tends to be teens, and the occupational groups most in need of additional slumber are police, military, and health professionals. If getting at least seven hours per night on a regular basis has been a struggle for you, there are a number of approaches you can try to catch the right amount of Zzz's for your needs:

Advertisement

1. Create a bedtime routine.

Whatever it is you need to do to unwind and prepare for bed at night—do it! Maybe it's taking a warm bath, doing some yin yoga, or reading with a cup of chamomile. Try leaving your phone in a different room, to resist the temptation to scroll, and opt for something that tells your brain, We're settling down.

As co-author of Sleep for Success! Rebecca Robbins, Ph.D., previously told mbg, "Sleep is a process and does take time. Prepare your body and brain for rest by prioritizing relaxing activities in the 30 minutes before bed."

2. Try a magnesium supplement.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)
sleep support+

Magnesium is a mineral that can help promote relaxation and get the body and mind ready for bed.* Allergist and immunologist Heather Moday, M.D., previously wrote on mbg that magnesium "assists calcium and potassium in muscle relaxation, which you need for deep sleep,"* she says. "In addition, it inhibits the release of certain stress hormones like adrenaline and can help maintain a regular cortisol response."*

mbg's magnesium supplement, sleep support+, combines this essential mineral with two other proven sleep promoters: jujube seed extract and PharmaGABA®.* The result is a sleep supplement that's powerful enough to help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer but gentle enough to use every night.*

Advertisement

3. Keep a consistent sleep schedule.

As mentioned earlier, consistency is key. And while factors like school, work, children, and stress can make it a challenge, it's important to try to stick with a consistent bedtime and wake-up time for the sake of your brain health, overall energy levels, and more. Plus, training your body to sleep and wake up at the same time every day can help you fall asleep faster and wake up with more energy.

3. Avoid alcohol before bed.

And lastly, "avoiding smoking and alcohol consumption immediately before bedtime is highly recommended," NYU professor of public health Girardin Jean-Louis, Ph.D., previously told mbg. After all, we now know that drinking alcohol before bed inhibits ever-important REM sleep.

sleep support+

“I now take it daily and am sleeping better than I ever have.”*

Jennifer L., Verified Buyer of sleep support+

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)

The bottom line.

Sleep is so crucial, and if you're consistently getting too little or too much, it's not something to overlook. Following basic sleep hygiene and getting at least seven hours a night should put you in great shape for a good night's sleep—and an energized day.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Need To Focus? Prioritizing This Nutrient May Help, According To Research*

Eliza Sullivan
Need To Focus? Prioritizing This Nutrient May Help, According To Research*
Mental Health

I Wasn't Sure I Had An Eating Disorder, Until I Realized How Food Controlled Me

Marissa Miller
I Wasn't Sure I Had An Eating Disorder, Until I Realized How Food Controlled Me
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Go-To Green Smoothie Is A+ For Brain Health (Duh)

Jamie Schneider
This Neuroscientist's Go-To Green Smoothie Is A+ For Brain Health (Duh)
Integrative Health

This Calming Supplement Is Like A Yoga Class In A Gelcap, Reviewers Say*

Emma Loewe
This Calming Supplement Is Like A Yoga Class In A Gelcap, Reviewers Say*
Integrative Health

A PhD & RD's Nonnegotiables For Stellar Sleep (They May Surprise You!)

Jason Wachob
A PhD & RD's Nonnegotiables For Stellar Sleep (They May Surprise You!)
Recipes

This Mediterranean-Inspired Grain Bowl Is A Healthier Take On Risotto

Emily Paster
This Mediterranean-Inspired Grain Bowl Is A Healthier Take On Risotto
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Women's Health

Stress Increases During Menopause: 6 Ways To Stay Calm Through It All

Emma Loewe
Stress Increases During Menopause: 6 Ways To Stay Calm Through It All
Recipes

An Oven-Baked Cauliflower Steak With Inflammation-Easing Spices

Eliza Sullivan
An Oven-Baked Cauliflower Steak With Inflammation-Easing Spices
Beauty

Swollen Under-Eyes? This Genius Tip Can Nix Puffiness & Dark Circles

Jamie Schneider
Swollen Under-Eyes? This Genius Tip Can Nix Puffiness & Dark Circles
Beauty

If You Like To Wear Your Hair In A Bun, Don't Make This Cringey Mistake

Jamie Schneider
If You Like To Wear Your Hair In A Bun, Don't Make This Cringey Mistake
Integrative Health

PSA: Don't Make This Major (And Common!) Vitamin D Mistake

Jamie Schneider
PSA: Don't Make This Major (And Common!) Vitamin D Mistake
Love

9 Signs You Might Be The "Clingy" One In Your Relationships

Julie Nguyen
9 Signs You Might Be The "Clingy" One In Your Relationships
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sleep-based-on-age

Your article and new folder have been saved!