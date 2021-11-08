When we are stressed by different things going on in our lives, our hypothalamus in our brain signals to our pituitary gland that there is a threat around. Our pituitary then signals to our adrenal gland to release adrenaline, noradrenaline, and cortisol. These stress-induced hormones act on our organs to activate us into a fight-or-flight mode—which is not conducive to sleep. In fact, it can prevent sleep or disturb it throughout the night.