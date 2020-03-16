As a functional medicine doctor, I talk a lot about the importance of rest and how poor sleep negatively affects your health in so many ways. But the truth is, I didn't always get great sleep. For many years, I dealt with sleep issues—either having trouble quieting my mind and falling asleep, or waking up at 3 a.m. with my mind racing.

I work with patients all day long, so I need to feel well rested and clear in the mornings. I needed a healthy solution.