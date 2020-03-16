As a functional medicine doctor, I talk a lot about the importance of rest and how poor sleep negatively affects your health in so many ways. But the truth is, I didn't always get great sleep. For many years, I dealt with sleep issues—either having trouble quieting my mind and falling asleep, or waking up at 3 a.m. with my mind racing.
I work with patients all day long, so I need to feel well rested and clear in the mornings. I needed a healthy solution.
Magnesium: Why it's the missing link to better sleep.*
Magnesium is a necessary mineral in more than 300 biochemical pathways in the body. It's also one of the most common deficiencies that I see in my patients—we lose magnesium through sweat and use it up when we're in a stressed state (I'd say that's most of us!).
But I found that magnesium is especially key in enabling better sleep.*
Magnesium assists calcium and potassium in muscle relaxation,* which you need for deep sleep. In addition, it inhibits the release of certain stress hormones like adrenaline and can help regulate your cortisol response.* It's also crucial in maintaining healthy serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain,* which are both needed for mood and a clear mind during the day.
Yet one of the most impactful roles of magnesium when it comes to sleep is its relationship with GABA, an amino acid that acts as a neurotransmitter in a brain, calming it down and reducing anxiousness. When we have good levels of GABA in the brain, not only do we fall asleep faster, but we also reach deep stages of sleep more readily. Magnesium activates GABA receptors in the brain to help this process.*
What makes magnesium+ different.
Over the years, I've experimented with countless brands and types of magnesium. When I found out that mindbodygreen was developing magnesium+ with Thorne, I had to try it. Thorne is a trusted manufacturer of nutritional supplements that I've personally been using for years because of their rigorous purity standards and commitment to quality.
This particular magnesium formulation is gluten-free, vegan, and tested for more than 700 contaminants like heavy metals by an outside lab. It's made with highly absorbable magnesium bisglycinate, which won't upset your stomach or give you GI symptoms like other magnesium supplements might.*
But what makes magnesium+ so uniquely different from other magnesium supplements is that it contains two other incredible ingredients that help you fall asleep and wake up with a clear mind and no grogginess.*
First, PharmaGABA, the only supplemental GABA extensively studied and shown to activate GABA receptors.* This is what causes increased relaxation and deeper sleep.* Second, magnesium+ also features jujube, a natural fruit extract with calming and relaxing properties.*
My review of magnesium+ for deep and restorative sleep.
When I included magnesium+ as part of my bedtime routine, I saw an immediate improvement in my sleep quality and how I felt in the morning.*
Generally, my nighttime routine calls for some herbal tea, some essential oils in my diffuser, my nighttime supplements, and a good book. What I found after starting magnesium+ was that my tendency to wake up in the middle of the night became less frequent, and I felt better rested in the morning.* My body felt really relaxed, but my mind was clear and ready to tackle the day.*
I often track my sleep with a wearable device and noticed that my deep sleep percentage rose after starting magnesium+. This is super important to memory formation and storage, so I was excited to see this effect.
I've been using magnesium+ now for several months in my nightly routine, and I can't wait to share it with my patients. Knowing that this is an exceptionally pure, high-quality product that is tested beyond industry standards makes me confident in recommending it wholeheartedly not only to my patients, but to family and friends.