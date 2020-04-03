While a hormonal imbalance can significantly affect your appetite, mood, and overall health, there are plenty of holistic strategies for getting stress levels in check. For starters, eating a stress-friendly diet can do wonders to reduce the impact stress has on your life. "When you eat whole, real foods, you restore balance to insulin, cortisol, and other hormones," says Hyman. He adds that anti-inflammatory omega-3s, found in foods like walnuts and wild-caught salmon, are especially beneficial.

You could also try to think your way out of stress. "Stress is a thought, a perception of a threat, even if it is not real—this means we have control over stress because it's not something that happens to us but something that happens in us," says Hyman. Meditating or going outside for a walk can help you shift your mindset and regain control.