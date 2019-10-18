Jujube: The Many Benefits Of This Sleep-Promoting, Anxiety-Easing Fruit

Juju-what?! Although many of us in the Western world haven't heard of the jujube, the fruit, seeds, and bark of this plant have been widely used as food and in Traditional Chinese Medicine for 3,000 years to help calm the mind and relax the body, among other things. And while research isn't conclusive (rigorous clinical trials are lacking), some preliminary studies on the fruit, fruit extract, and seed extract do support these relaxation benefits and that jujubes offer additional perks, like improved digestion and cancer-fighting properties.

Even better, jujube fruit is legitimately tasty. Fresh jujubes, which come from the small deciduous jujube tree, are oval-shaped drupes—fleshy fruits with thin skin and a central stone—that taste similar to a very sweet apple. Mature dried jujubes, on the other hand, are often referred to as jujube dates, as they're dark brown and wrinkly with a flavor similar to regular dates. Jujubes can also be brewed into a mildly fruity tea.

Intrigued? There's good reason to consider adding this healing food to your diet, especially if you suffer from stress or anxiety. Here's a comprehensive rundown of jujube benefits, where to find them, and how to eat them.