Jujube: The Many Benefits Of This Sleep-Promoting, Anxiety-Easing Fruit

Fresh jujube fruits can be hard to find in U.S. grocery stores, but they do exist here—in fact, they grow particularly well in Texas and can frequently be found at farmers markets in warmer Southern states. If you live farther north, you'll have the best luck in Asian markets. Fresh jujubes should be smooth and unblemished and may range from a greenish-yellow color to a darker brown. Their fruit can be used in any recipe that calls for apples. Try slicing one up and adding it to a salad, or even whip them into a batch of jujube butter this fall.