The Two Nutrients That Really Matter For Beautiful, Glowing Skin

"Specific forms of oral collagen can reach the skin after ingestion, leading to improvements in the appearance of wrinkles and overall appearance of the skin*," explains board-certified dermatologist Amanda Doyle, M.D. And even if the entirety of the collagen you ingest doesn't make it all the way to your skin—collagen is dispersed throughout the body aiding in bone, muscle, and joint health—studies have shown that it supports the body's ability to naturally produce collagen, too.*

Now, to get more technical, there are specific types of collagen: The two most important for skin health are type I & III, as those are the the two types that make up most of the dermal layers (up to 90% of it, in fact).* Bovine collagen (preferably from grass-fed cows) is the only collagen on the market in which you can get those two types of collagen, as marine collagen only has type I & II and plant-derived collagens are only amino acids. If you consume animal products, bovine collagen has more of what you need.