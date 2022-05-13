Marine Collagen: 6 Health Benefits, Side Effects & More

There are at least 28 "types" of collagen that can be found in the human body, but three types—Type I, Type II, and Type III—comprise about 90%2 of all collagen in the body. Marine collagen contains Types I & II collagen. Type I collagen, specifically, is found all over the body (except for cartilage) and is most highly concentrated in bone, ligaments, tendons, skin, hair, nails, and the gut lining. Type II is mainly found in cartilage. Grass-fed bovine collagen, on the other hand, is high in Types I & III. Type III collagen is found in skin, muscle, and blood vessels. The combination of Type I and III make grass-fed bovine collagen superior for overall health.