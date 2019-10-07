Marine Collagen: 6 Health Benefits, Side Effects & More

Much of the marine collagen sold today is derived from fish like cod or snapper, specifically the skin and scales of these fish. Once the collagen protein is removed, it's broken down into smaller units of protein (or peptides) through a process called hydrolysis. These smaller bits make it so marine collagen peptides easily dissolve in hot or cold liquids, which makes it great for adding to your morning coffee, smoothie, or oatmeal. And yes, it's odorless and tasteless.

But what makes marine collagen a smart pick? In addition to being a quality source of protein and collagen for people avoiding meat or following a pescatarian-style diet, it's rich in a specific type of collagen that's commonly found in our own bodies: Type I collagen.

While at least 28 "types" of collagen can be found in the human body, three types—Type I, Type II, and Type III—comprise about 90 percent of all collagen in the body. Type I collagen, specifically, is found all over the body (except for cartilage) and is most highly concentrated in bone, ligaments, tendons, skin, hair, nails, and the gut lining.

As with all sources of collagen, though, the body doesn't simply absorb marine collagen whole and deliver it directly where it needs to go. It breaks the collagen down into its individual amino acids, which are then absorbed and utilized by the body. It's marine collagen's unique amino acid profile that makes it a truly beneficial source of protein. While it contains 18 amino acids, marine collagen is characterized by high levels of glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline. These amino acids, which are hard to find in meaningful quantities elsewhere, are crucial building blocks of skin collagen, tendons, and ligaments and have been shown to boost health in a number of other ways, such as decreasing inflammation and bolstering the immune system.

It's important to note that marine collagen contains only eight out of the nine essential amino acids, so it's not considered a complete protein. While it does contain amino acids that are often lacking in our modern diets, it's still important that you consume protein from a variety of sources.