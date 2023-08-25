All The Questions You Have About Hydrolyzed Collagen, Answered

If collagen has not been broken down all the way, it's partially hydrolyzed and commonly called gelatin, which you can find as a supplement, but it's not as common. Gelatin supplements contain larger peptides and don't dissolve as easily in liquids. Gelatin is often used to make gummies or as a thickener, as it gels when mixed with liquids. Because it's not completely broken down, gelatin is more likely to cause upset stomach and bloating because of the larger units of peptides.