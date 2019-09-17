All The Questions You Have About Hydrolyzed Collagen, Answered

First, the basics. Collagen is a family of fibrous proteins that are actually the most abundant proteins in our body. There are at least 16 different types, and each helps make up the structure of our skin, bone, cartilage, and muscle. All proteins, including collagen proteins, are made up of building blocks called amino acids. Some popular amino acids found in collagen include glycine, proline, and arginine.

As Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN, CLT, explains: "Collagen is a complex protein made of three chains of amino acids, whereas hydrolyzed collagen is collagen that is broken down into small protein chains, called peptides, that are made of a few amino acids."

So why does collagen need to be hydrolyzed? Basically, collagen in its original state isn't very useful—or palatable—to humans, so we have to break it down first. You create hydrolyzed collagen via a process called hydrolysis, which is a chemical process involving water. When collagen is completely hydrolyzed, it's easy to use because it dissolves completely in liquids—even water. It's also essentially tasteless and odorless, which is why it's so convenient and fun to add to a ton of different recipes (Superfood Chia Pudding, anyone?) You might also see hydrolyzed collagen peptides referred to as “collagen hydrolysate.” Rest assured that's just another way of saying the collagen in that supplement has been broken down into convenient and easy-to-digest peptides by way of hydrolysis.