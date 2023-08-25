All The Questions You Have About Hydrolyzed Collagen, Answered

What Exactly Is Hydrolyzed Collagen? We Explain + 4 Benefits
Collagen supplements are so popular because of how well they support overall well-being; from glowing skin and glossy hair to stronger muscles and flexible joints. But if you've started researching the popular powders, you've likely seen a few confusing terms pop up: "hydrolyzed collagen," "hydrolysis," and "collagen hydrolysate." What exactly do these mean? Here's everything you need to know.
What is hydrolyzed collagen?
Collagen is a family of fibrous proteins that are the most abundant proteins in our body1. However, when we supplement with collagen, sourced from cow hides and fish scales, that collagen needs to be broken down first so our bodies can use it. This version is called hydrolyzed collagen (also know as collagen hydrolysate) and is created through a process called hydrolysis, where water molecules rupture the chemical bonds.
"Collagen is a complex protein made of three chains of amino acids, whereas hydrolyzed collagen is collagen that is broken down into small protein chains, called collagen peptides, that are made of a few amino acids," explains Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN, CLT.
Technically, this means that all collagen supplements are hydrolyzed, but they are just broken down to varying degrees. When collagen is completely hydrolyzed, it's easy to use because it dissolves in liquids—even water. It's also essentially tasteless and odorless, which is why it's so convenient to add to a ton of different recipes.
Summary
What are the benefits of hydrolyzed collagen supplements?
As collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, there are so many benefits to taking a collagen. Certain lifestyle factors can damage collagen or decrease levels in your body (such as smoking, excess sugar intake, and exposure to ultraviolet light).
In addition collagen synthesis decreases with age2, so it's even more important to provide your body with the building blocks it needs to stimulate collagen production.
Specifically, research shows that supplementing with collagen supports...
- Skin and hair: Studies have shown that taking collagen peptides will support skin elasticity, hydration levels, and promote youthful texture3.* Collagen supplements also provide many of the amino acids and nutrients needed for hair growth. *
- Gut: Research shows that collagen can help support your gut health4.* As gut health specialist Vincent Pedre, M.D. told mbg, "For the same reasons collagen helps repair and grow muscle tissue, it serves as an excellent nutrient source for supporting the rapidly dividing cells that line the interior of the gut."*
- Joints: Based on growing research, collagen has also been found to manage chronic joint pain5.* Collagen is found in all ligaments, and supplements provide essential amino acids to support natural levels throughout the body—so the theory is that if you have stronger ligaments, it will help manage pain levels.
- Muscles: One study showed that hydrolyzed collagen supplementation supported muscle strength6 and body composition.* In fact, according to Zibdeh, "Collagen can also support lean muscle and help improve body composition better than other proteins."* While we don't entirely know why this is the case, research has shown that collagen supplements can better support skeletal muscle7, which could be a contributing factor.*
How much collagen should you take daily?
Research shows there are benefits to taking anywhere from 2.5 grams to upwards of 20 grams daily (depending on the benefit you're looking for.
For skin benefits8, studies show that a range of 2.5 to 10 grams a day can be beneficial whereas for muscle health9 you may want to aim for 15 to 20 grams daily. For a further breakdown, check out this guide.
What are the best ways to get hydrolyzed collagen?
Collagen powder is easy to sneak into recipes (especially mbg's unflavored or chocolate beauty & gut collagen+). You can add it to oatmeal or smoothies or to hot or cold liquids (like coffee or matcha). For more inspiration, check out these tried-and-true options.
Are there potential concerns of supplementing with collagen?
Collagen supplements are generally considered safe with no (or few) side effects. As with any powdered supplement, there may be some digestive discomfort. But for the most part, it should be smooth sailing.
And if you have specific questions about whether hydrolyzed collagen is right for you, it's best to chat with your healthcare provider.
Why should you choose hydrolyzed collagen over gelatin?
If collagen has not been broken down all the way, it's partially hydrolyzed and commonly called gelatin, which you can find as a supplement, but it's not as common. Gelatin supplements contain larger peptides and don't dissolve as easily in liquids. Gelatin is often used to make gummies or as a thickener, as it gels when mixed with liquids. Because it's not completely broken down, gelatin is more likely to cause upset stomach and bloating because of the larger units of peptides.
FAQ:
Can plant collagen be hydrolyzed?
Collagen is not vegan-friendly, as it only comes from animal sources.
How much collagen do you need each day?
This depends on your goals with taking collagen. But research shows anywhere from 2.5 grams to 20 grams daily is beneficial for health. Check out this story for more info.
What is the difference between hydrolyzed collagen and collagen peptides?
There is no difference. Hydrolyzed collagen is collagen that has been turned into collagen peptides through the process of hydrolysis. The two are commonly used interchangeably.
The takeaway
Hydrolyzed collagen is simply collagen that's been broken down into easily digestible peptides and in this format it's better able to be absorbed by the body. If you're picking up a collagen supplement powder, it's been hydrolyzed, regardless of whether that's on the label or not.
If you're unsure what type of collagen supplement is best for you, here's our top picks (for overall best, skin, hair, and more).
9 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK21582/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1606623/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4206255/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/14600124
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17076983
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4594048/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6566884/
- https://jddonline.com/articles/dermatology/S1545961619P0009X
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26353786/