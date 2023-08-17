Found: A Collagen Berry Compote Recipe To Elevate Any Breakfast
Breakfast is one of the hardest meals to elevate, given that your brain might not be fully awake and ripe with creativity first thing in the morning. Hence, why simple breakfast recipes are a must.
To come, one easy hack that can take your favorite dish to the next level, both in terms of taste and nutrients, without much lift at all.
How to make collagen berry compote
The secret ingredient: collagen berry compote. This concoction sounds complex, but trust me, it’s so much easier than you might think. Below, find a quick how-to.
What you’ll need:
- 3 cups mixed berries or fruit of choice (fresh or frozen)
- 4 tablespoons orange juice
- 1 scoop mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 saucepan
- 1 air-tight jar or container
How-to:
Now that you’ve gathered the essential ingredients, it’s time to quickly whip up your compote.
- Place your fruit & juice in a pan: While berries are a personal go-to, you can really use any fruit for your compote. Place three cups of your chosen item along with the orange juice into a saucepan and turn it to low-medium heat until it starts bubbling.
- Break up the fruit: Once your fruit is bubbling, turn down the heat and begin gently breaking up the fruit, depending on how thin you like your compote. If you like a super chunky consistency, then only break up the large chunks and slightly smash the fruit. If you want a jam-like consistency, put a bit more time into mashing the fruit in your pan.
- Let it cook: After that, simply let it cook on low heat for about 15 minutes, then let it cool.
- Add in your collagen: Once the compote has cooled, add in your collagen powder. You can add this ingredient to your jar of compote or add in a scoop each time you serve it, the latter a better option if you want to be sure you get the full 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides each day.
- Store the extra: Store your additional compote in an airtight container so it stays fresh for the next week or so.
- Spice it up: If you want more flavor, consider adding some cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, nuts, chia seeds, orange or lemon zest, etc.
You can use this compote in a number of ways, be it as a topping or side dish. Below, a few ideas to get you started:
- On a slice of toast
- Over protein pancakes
- To top off French toast
- As a sweet side dish to a savory meal
- Mixed into oatmeal
- A warm topping on overnight oats or fresh oatmeal
And there you have it—a fresh, flavorful, and collagen-rich berry compote you can use in practically any breakfast recipe, either as a side dish or a sweet topping.
This blend is 100% added sugar-free, unlike many processed compotes, jams, and jellies. The best part? If you use mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+, it will be filled with additional skin and gut-loving ingredients, like L-glutamine, vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, and biotin.*
Here, you can read all about the benefits of collagen powder if you want to learn more.
The takeaway
If you want to spice up your breakfast routine, consider adding a homemade fruit and collagen compote to the menu. Use this as a topping or side dish to bring more flavor and skin-loving nutrients to your first meal of the day.* Here, you can find even more protein-rich breakfast recipes to consider.
