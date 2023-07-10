Stop Buying Pricey Collagen & Ginger Shots — Here’s How To Make Your Own
There’s something so alluring about a $7 ginger and collagen shot from your local market. While the price sounds quite ridiculous, the promise of enhanced skin and gut health may be enough to shell out the cash.
Let us remind you that you can have these wonderful wellness shots every day for so much less if you make them yourself. To come, a quick how-to.
How to make collagen shots at home
Many people make ginger shots at home and separately consume their collagen, but why not combine those steps?
I recently tried content creator Jordan Kilkenny’s recent TikTok recipe, and I’m obsessed—so today, I'm here to show you how to make super-easy and delicious collagen and ginger shots.
My pick for the key ingredient is the multi-faceted mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+ powder, because it contains a hefty dose of hydrolyzed collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, biotin, vitamins C and E, and even more skin and gut-supporting ingredients.* See below for the full line-up:
What you’ll need:
- 1.5 inches of ginger
- 1.5 inches of turmeric
- 10 oz. coconut water (or plain water if you prefer)
- 1 lemon (peel included)
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 scoops unflavored collagen powder
- Blender
- Strainer
- Storage jar or jars
How to:
- Clean your raw ingredients: Before you get started, make sure you clean your ginger, turmeric, and your lemon. Because you’re including the peel of the lemon, this step is extra important. If you find the shots have a bitter taste, feel free to cut off the lemon peel beforehand.
- Measure your collagen: Kilkenny uses two scoops of collagen powder in her recipe, but I feel free to follow the serving size of your own supplement.
- Add any extras: If you want a simple recipe, then stop here. If you want to shake it up, consider adding black pepper or cayenne for spice, some greens powder for even more nutrients, or spirulina for natural energy.
- Blend & strain: Next, blend your ingredients together for 30 seconds or more to get a super liquidy consistency. Once you’re done, pour the mix over a strainer into another container that you can use to then funnel into your storage bottle.
- Pour: How you store your collagen shots will depend on how much space you have, your materials available, and your personal preference. Kilkenny uses one large resealable glass bottle and pours them into smaller shot glasses when she’s ready to take them. You could get tiny glass bottles (like the ones market’s usually sell them in) or you can collect the shots you buy from the store to reuse in your own home—the options are endless. Just be sure to keep your shots in a sealed container and toss them after a week or so if you don’t take them.
The takeaway
If you’re sick of buying expensive ginger and collagen shots at the market, try making your own at home. Just make sure you invest in high-quality collagen supplements so you can reap all of the wonderful benefits—here’s a list of some of our favorite products on the market right now to ease your search.
