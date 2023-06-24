Feeling Blah? Reach For This One Superfood, Says An Energy Specialist

You may have seen spirulina in powder form or blended up into smoothies (especially those with a gorgeous dark green or bright blue hue). This sea vegetable comes from a type of bacteria called cyanobacterium, which is often referred to as blue-green algae. According to Whitten, "Spirulina is No. 1 on the list," when naming the best foods for your energy levels.

This plant is chock-full of essential vitamins and minerals. In just 1 tablespoon1 of spirulina, there's 15% of the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) of vitamin B1 (thiamin), 23% of the RDA of vitamin B2 (riboflavin), 47% of the RDA of copper, and 11% of the RDA of iron.

Not to mention, there's been significant research2 on spirulina's role in performance, specifically physical activity and energy levels. You see, spirulina also contains impressive amounts of magnesium3 (which supports muscle and nerve function) and potassium (which aids in muscle contraction). Spirulina is also an incredible source of plant-based protein—it's between 55 and 70%4 protein, which makes it a great addition to a vegan diet.

Now, spirulina is certainly powerful but has an equally strong flavor. It's great to add to smoothies, but pure spirulina powder can be difficult to incorporate into other meals because of its potent flavor. That's why we included it in our organic veggies+ powder, mixed in with other powerful greens, roots, and pre- and probiotics to leave a more gentle taste. You can sprinkle this powder over just about anything—roasted vegetables, salads, pasta dishes, or even mix it into desserts to add some invisible nutrients.