With such a suite of complementary actions, it's no wonder the two plants have been linked together in Ayurvedic cooking for centuries (ginger turmeric tea is a staple in the ancient medical system). However, the amount of turmeric and ginger you'd use to flavor a meal is minimal compared to the dose you'd need to reap the duo's full benefits. Luckily, you can also find the plant pair synched up in one of mindbodygreen's newest supplements, turmeric ginger+, which combines 500 mg of turmeric root extract with 150 mg of ginger root and 5 mg of black pepper fruit (famous for its piperine).