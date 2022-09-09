Turmeric and ginger actually come from the same plant family native to Southeast Asia, Zingiberaceae. You can think of the roots as close cousins of each other, and they share a number of complementary traits.

For example, both ginger and turmeric combat oxidative stress.* Research finds that the plants work synergistically to keep our endocrine systems in check and promote a healthy inflammatory responses.* Like turmeric, ginger has also been shown to promote joint health and support muscle fitness.*

"They act in similar ways in the body through key antioxidant and immunomodulatory actions to support a healthy inflammatory response,"* Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, the vice president of scientific affairs at mindbodygreen, says of the duo.

"While turmeric and ginger have their similarities, they also work via unique biological pathways, too, giving these powerful spices synergy and individual benefits," Ferira adds. Ginger, for example, has unique gastroprotective properties thanks to its ability to encourage more efficient digestion.* Extracts of the plant have also been shown to support healthy cognitive function.*