The 10 Healthiest Ways To Add Turmeric To Your Diet

Turmeric has been used for centuries as a medicinal herb in traditional Chinese medicine and ayurveda (traditional Indian medicine) but only in the last decade or so has it gained popularity in the West. Why the sudden surge in popularity? A growing body of research affirming turmeric's ability to stave off common ailments and illnesses, like joint pain and poor gut health.

One of the best-researched benefits of turmeric is its anti-inflammatory properties, thanks largely to an active compound called curcumin. Inflammation is the root cause of most chronic diseases and illnesses—including heart disease, autoimmune diseases, cancer, arthritis, colitis, and cognitive decline, among others—so limiting inflammation in the body is key to decreasing our risk of those.

What's more, turmeric is antioxidant-rich, helping to bolster the body's defenses and protect against free-radical damage that can hinder immunity, brain function, and other aspects of good health. Research has found that it helps prevent DNA damage and improves DNA repair, and it shows promise in treating depression. Turmeric is also used to alleviate joint pain, muscle soreness, hay fever, and skin conditions, to name a few.