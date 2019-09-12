The 10 Healthiest Ways To Add Turmeric To Your Diet

It’s no wonder that turmeric has gone from something you toss anywhere on your spice rack to a common pantry staple (and increasingly popular supplement) in recent years. Beyond flavoring Indian curries and turning your wooden spoons a golden yellow, this close relative of ginger has shown promise in protecting us against heart disease, cancer, and other serious health conditions1 . Turmeric is also inexpensive, safe2 , and pleasantly mild-flavored, making it an easy spice to work into your life.