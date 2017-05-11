Once You Make This Turmeric-Infused Oil, Everything You Eat Will Be Anti-Inflammatory

I love turmeric—it's one of the most potent anti-inflammatory foods around and has myriad other health benefits as well. I'll often toss it into my morning smoothie, whip up a quick turmeric latte as an afternoon snack, or stir-fry some with vegetables for a quick and tasty dinner. But I wanted to create a way to easily incorporate the magical spice into everything I ate, with little to no effort. When I was at one of my favorite Italian restaurants one night, dredging fresh-baked bread through a garlic-infused olive oil, it struck me: turmeric-infused oil because turmeric is best absorbed when combined with a fat, black pepper, and ginger, making it the perfect candidate for my concoction.

I went home and immediately began playing around. Because I wanted to use the oil for cooking, I immediately rejected olive oil, which has a low smoke point of 350 degrees and as such shouldn't be used for stir-fries. It's also not great for stirring into smoothies. The answer?

Clearly, coconut oil, the darling of the wellness world, which brings its own potent healing powers (we're talking antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial) to the table. With among the highest smoke points of any oil, coconut oil can be used for any kind of cooking—and, while I prefer to use fats in their most whole form for smoothies, I'll often chuck a spoonful of coconut oil in to absorb all those fat-soluble vitamins when I'm out of avocados or hemp.

From there, it was super easy. Make a jar of this and keep it on hand (in your fridge, it last for a year, and on the counter, six months) so you can use it for everything that needs a little health and flavor boost, from roasted vegetables (toss 'em in the oil before cooking!) to sweet potato mash (stir some in just before serving). You can even make a quick and easy turmeric golden milk by blending a teaspoon of your infused oil and a teaspoon of honey with your favorite type of milk.