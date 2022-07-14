Recently, I’ve found myself in a rut of making the same bland meals over and over, using the same grains and produce, and generally becoming bored in the kitchen. But one thing I've learned is that there's no reason to lean into this laziness when thousands of recipes exist on the internet that are packed with diverse, nutritious ingredients that can feed your gut microbiome and entice your taste buds.

One such recipe is this Ayurvedic Cleansing Green Kitchari from mbg Collective member Phoebe Lapine of the blog Feed Me Phoebe, who shared this dish to Instagram as a delicious option to support your gut. "Kitchari is traditionally made from either yellow lentils or split peas, basmati rice, a mixture of digestive spices, and ghee," she says in the caption. "But I have a low FODMAP version that uses just rice."

The ingredients in this particular recipe are excellent for fueling your body on the whole, and long grain brown rice is a great carb source to keep you full and satiated long after eating. The turmeric in this dish has potent anti-inflammatory properties, and baby spinach is loaded with vitamins K, A, C, and B2.