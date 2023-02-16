A Longevity Dietitian's Favorite Nutrient-Packed Breakfast Recipe
Kristine Thomason is the health and fitness director at mindbodygreen.
At mindbodygreen, we're big fans of nutritious, protein and veggie-packed breakfasts. So when integrative nutritionist Ella Davar, R.D., CDN shared her favorite omelet recipe, we couldn't resist. While this dish might seem simple, don't underestimate it: eggs pack a protein punch, while herbs de Provence (a blend that generally includes oregano, thyme, rosemary, marjoram, and savory) bring serious flavor.
"As a longevity dietitian, I help my clients to optimize their metabolism with a diet that includes a lot of herbs and spices," says Davar. "My favorite herbs to use are rosemary, oregano, thyme, cilantro, and parsley." Plus, we found a way to sneak in some extra veggies.
We added one more nutrient-packed ingredient: mindbodygreen's organic veggies+.
"This greens powder contains a blend of organic ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon," says Davar. "This trio of quintessential spices is paired with digestive enzymes, which strategically help break down food and enhance nutrient absorption while supporting gut health and digestive function1."*
Below, she shares her nutrient- and flavor-packed omelet recipe for you to enjoy.
Omelet With Herbes de Provence
Serves 2 people
Ingredients
- 3 large eggs
- about 1 tablespoon (2 grams) herbes de Provence or dried thyme or basil, crushed or a large pinch of minced delicate fresh herbs, like parsley, tarragon, chives, and chervil
- ½ teaspoon of organic veggies+
- 1 tablespoon (15 grams) unsalted butter or 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- Optional: 1 cup sliced frozen (or fresh) mushrooms
- Optional: ½ an onion, sliced
Method
- Preheat the skillet over medium heat.
- Add olive oil, onions, and mushrooms to the pan first.
- Using a fork, beat the eggs, salt, and pepper in a bowl until thoroughly mixed. Stir in the herbs and organic veggies+.
- Beat with a whisk or rotary beater until combined.
- Add the mixture to the mushrooms.
