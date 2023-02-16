At mindbodygreen, we're big fans of nutritious, protein and veggie-packed breakfasts. So when integrative nutritionist Ella Davar, R.D., CDN shared her favorite omelet recipe, we couldn't resist. While this dish might seem simple, don't underestimate it: eggs pack a protein punch, while herbs de Provence (a blend that generally includes oregano, thyme, rosemary, marjoram, and savory) bring serious flavor.

"As a longevity dietitian, I help my clients to optimize their metabolism with a diet that includes a lot of herbs and spices," says Davar. "My favorite herbs to use are rosemary, oregano, thyme, cilantro, and parsley." Plus, we found a way to sneak in some extra veggies.