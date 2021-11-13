The star of this dish is, of course, the eggs. But other ingredients such as yogurt, ghee, and fresh turmeric give the recipe a more full feel than most simple egg dishes. Plus, you can dress it up even more, if you so choose.

"Make it a biggish meal by serving it with bread, lavash, toast, or steamed rice; or daal, pickles, and a green salad," McKenzie advises, "It is best eaten warm from the oven while the omelet is still custardy in the center." She also shares that, if you have leftovers, the cold slices make a nice base for a sandwich with labneh, herbs, and tomato.