Who might benefit from a turmeric supplement?

Thanks to its major bioactive phytonutrients (curcuminoids), turmeric is known for its powerful antioxidant actions in the body. This ancient herb's intrinsic antioxidant and immunomodulatory properties support musculoskeletal health (e.g. resilience and recovery of joints and muscles), bolster skin health, foster a healthy gut microbiome and digestive system, and even provide neuroprotective and cardioprotective benefits.* The only catch? The bioactives in turmeric root have notoriously low bioavailability. “The active and healing component in turmeric, curcumin, can be variable within the spice form. If you want more targeted treatment for your specific health concern, a turmeric supplement can be a quick and concentrated way to get that support,” explains clinical and culinary dietitian, Huma Chaudhry, R.D., LDN. Doctor of clinical nutrition, Brooke Scheller, M.S., DCN, CNS, shares that a high-quality turmeric supplement is a powerful tool in her professional (and personal) toolbelt: “For myself and my clients, turmeric is one of my favorite herbs for whole-body health because it supports the brain, gut, muscles, joints, skin, heart, and so much more!”* Whether intentionally supporting an active lifestyle or seeking some targeted support, the potential benefits of a bioavailable and bioeffective turmeric root supplement are far-reaching (and easily tailored to your unique health needs).*

Which form of turmeric should you choose?

Choosing a form of turmeric that can be effectively absorbed and utilized by the body is paramount. Remember: curcuminoids have relatively low bioavailability, so the type of turmeric included in a supplement can literally make or break your body’s chances of reaping the ancient herb’s many health benefits. We’ve carefully selected the turmeric supplements in this list because they give you the best chance of harnessing the powerful actions of the botanical’s many bioactive phytonutrients, for antioxidant benefits and maintaining a healthy inflammatory response in the body.* While bioavailability was top of mind while making these selections, mbg’s vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, explains that a natural hierarchy exists among the different turmeric forms presented here. “Amidst this entire turmeric product roundup, we have the gold medalist of turmeric root extract bioavailability: full-spectrum turmeric root extract, Acumin™(featured in mbg’s turmeric potency+). We also have some stellar silver medalists (95% curcuminoid design, which is found in most of the other products) and bronze medalists, too (liposomal and phytosome format),” she says. “Full-spectrum turmeric root extract is the winner, but the others definitely get to stand on the podium, too. The bioavailability advantage or differential is there, but it's not 100 to zero. The ‘honorable mentions’ still have utility, just somewhat less than the winner,” Ferira concludes. To further enhance the bioavailability of turmeric root extract with 95% curcuminoids and liposomal turmeric (i.e., the silver and bronze medalists), a phytonutrient called piperine, which comes from the Piper family fruits (e.g., black pepper extract), is often added to turmeric supplements.*

How we picked these supplements. Turmeric root extract All the product selections elevate the ancient Ayurvedic superfood spice, turmeric root (Curcuma longa) in all its herbal glory.* Clean overall formula You’ll find mostly vegan formulas that are intentionally minimalistic when it comes to their list of “other” ingredients. Plant synergy For incremental, botanical-driven health benefits, we include innovative products with synergistic plant extracts, such as ginger, black pepper, hemp, milk thistle, ashwagandha, and more. Potency Our selections include clinically meaningful doses of turmeric root extract in bioavailable formats, so you can actually benefit from this powerhouse herb for whole-body health.*

Turmeric Supplement FAQs Why would I need or consider a turmeric supplement? Turmeric and its major bioactive polyphenolic phytonutrients (curcuminoids) are known for their powerful antioxidant properties and actions throughout the body, as well as their intrinsic ability to maintain a healthy inflammatory response.* These critical physiological pathways support the function, resilience, and recovery of entire body, including the musculoskeletal system (e.g., joints and muscles), as well as heart, skin, digestive, immune, and even brain health.* Whether you’re looking to support an active lifestyle or seeking targeted support for a specific area of health, this multifaceted Ayurvedic herb delivers universal antioxidant actions that promote both specialized and whole-body well-being. In short, we believe turmeric is an herbal daily essential that everyone can benefit from!* When is the best time to take a turmeric supplement? As long as you choose a turmeric supplement with effective (or in some cases, superior) absorption and bioavailability (like those listed in this roundup), you can benefit from the health benefits of turmeric at any point in the day! Whether you take your turmeric supplement in the morning, afternoon, or evening is totally up to you, but many people like to leverage the power of this ancient herb in the morning or midday to reap whole-body benefits (or targeted support, like for joints) during the bulk of their waking hours.* How much turmeric should I take? While there is no recommended daily requirement for botanical herbs (like we have for essential macronutrients and micronutrients), the science indicates a range of anywhere from 500 milligrams of turmeric root extract to 1,000 milligrams on up is healthy and effective, depending on the turmeric source, bioavailability, and desired health outcome.* For more information, check out our article on optimal turmeric dosage. Curcuminoids have absorption challenges. How can I enhance turmeric’s bioavailability? Research has demonstrated that curcumin (turmeric’s major bioactive curcuminoid) has relatively low natural bioavailability due to its suboptimal absorption rate in the gut, rapid metabolism in the body, and thus, elimination from the body. Choosing a turmeric supplement that’s clinically shown to demonstrate superior bioavailability (like mbg’s turmeric potency+, which features full-spectrum turmeric root extract that leverages polar-nonpolar-sandwich technology, as Acumin™) or the addition of black pepper (which contains piperine, a natural bio-enhancer) can absorb and utilize curcuminoids in order to take advantage of their health benefits.*

The takeaway.

The variability of turmeric’s forms, doses, and general bioavailability can make choosing a turmeric supplement a little…complicated. Use this comprehensive roundup to find a high-quality turmeric supplement tailored to you and your health needs—or as a launchpad for your own market research! To find out why Ayurveda and longevity experts choose mbg’s turmeric potency+ to promote their own health and well-being, read their insights here.*

† Acumin™ research has demonstrated superior bioavailability, curcuminoid serum response, and stability compared to other common forms of turmeric root extract (e.g., volatile oil, phospholipid/liposomal, and standard 95% curcumin).