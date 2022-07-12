If you’ve enjoyed a golden milk latte or Thai yellow curry, then you’re no stranger to the delicious (and colorful!) nature of turmeric. Known for its characteristic golden-orange hue, turmeric is an ancient spice that comes from the Curcuma longa plant, which belongs to the ginger family (Zingiberaceae).

While this delightfully grounding spice is a wonderful addition to any home-cooked dish or beverage, turmeric’s flavor profile and sunny disposition isn’t all it has going for it. This ancient herb boasts a number of impressive health benefits and has been used in Ayurveda to both add flavor to South Asian dishes and promote anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in the body for thousands of years.* (Yes, we said thousands).

With all this anti-inflammatory action, turmeric is especially beneficial for musculoskeletal health–particularly providing our joints with the support they need to move with comfort and ease.* In fact, if we played a word association game, and I asked for "an herb or spice that helps your joints," many people would say "turmeric" or "curcumin" (the famous curcuminoid in turmeric). That's just how enduring and well-known this relationship is.