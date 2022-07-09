 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Mental Health
The Best Herbs & Spices For A Younger Brain, From A Science Journalist

The Best Herbs & Spices For A Younger Brain, From A Science Journalist

Olivia Giacomo
mbg Social Media Associate By Olivia Giacomo
mbg Social Media Associate
Olivia Giacomo is mbg's Social Media Associate. A recent graduate from Georgetown University, she has previously written for LLM Law Review.
Ginger, turmeric, mint, peppercorn, crushed red pepper, bay leaves, star anise, and turmeric with hand, spoon, and linen

Image by Suzanne Clements / Stocksy

July 9, 2022 — 10:26 AM

When it comes to eating for brain health, star players like avocado, salmon, and eggs may immediately come to mind, as these are brimming with brain-healthy nutrients and healthy fats. What might be less obvious, however, is the power of certain herbs and spices to positively affect the brain.

When health and science journalist and New York Times best-selling author Max Lugavere joined us on the mindbodygreen podcast, he explained why he’s particularly enthusiastic about herbs and spices, especially when it comes to supporting cognition. Below, find his top three herbs and spices for a younger brain.

1. Parsley

First up on Lugavere’s quick list is parsley: “Herbs tend to be very concentrated sources of polyphenols, plant compounds that are generated as a defense mechanism. That’s why herbs tend to have very strong, bitter flavors, owing to these organic volatile compounds that seem to be beneficial to health.”

brain guard+

brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(13)
brain guard+

One example of the powerful compounds in herbs like parsley is apigenin, “which supports sleep and has been shown to strengthen synaptic connections [or when your neurons communicate with one another].” According to Lugavere, “you find it in its most concentrated source in herbs.” In addition to apigenin, parsley contains a flavonoid called myricetin, which has been associated with balanced blood sugar, a healthy insulin response, and enhanced cognitive support.

Lastly, parsley is a source of antioxidants, including vitamins C, A, and K, which support the body’s ability to fight free radicals.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Rosemary

Like parsley, rosemary is full of polyphenols–which support mitochondrial health and brain longevity over time–and apigenin. It’s also been shown to support memory, while its essential oil form has demonstrated an ability to boost cognitive function. Rosemary’s therapeutic benefits are even being considered for those with brain health concerns, due to its protective and stimulating effects on acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric rounds out Lugavere’s list for its curcumin content, “which has an anti-inflammatory effect." It also contains aromatic turmerone, a compound that has been shown to boost neural stem cells. "So [it's] good for supporting neuroplasticity, which is important for anybody concerned with brain health,” says Lugavere.

Like parsley and rosemary, turmeric supports the body’s ability to fight free radicals by increasing antioxidant capacity. It may also support brain health due to its positive effect on brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a hormone involved in long-term brain function.

One final bonus of turmeric is its potential to support mood through its effect on BDNF, as well as its potential ability to increase levels of both serotonin and dopamine.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

If you’re looking to support your brain through herbs and spices, consider reaching for parsley, rosemary, and turmeric. And for more of Lugavere’s brain health tips, make sure to tune in to the full episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or check out the video below!

brain guard+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(13)
brain guard+

brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

brain guard+

brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(13)
brain guard+
Olivia Giacomo
Olivia Giacomo mbg Social Media Associate
Olivia Giacomo is mbg's Social Media Associate. A recent graduate from Georgetown University, she has previously written for LLM Law Review.

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I Had Mysterious Gut Symptoms For Years — Until I Made This Discovery

Katie Wilson
I Had Mysterious Gut Symptoms For Years — Until I Made This Discovery
Integrative Health

Need To Calm Down Right Away? This Supplement Is Like An Instant Meditation

Emma Loewe
Need To Calm Down Right Away? This Supplement Is Like An Instant Meditation
Integrative Health

Dave Asprey Plans To Live To 180 — Here's The Multi He Takes For Longevity

Morgan Chamberlain
Dave Asprey Plans To Live To 180 — Here's The Multi He Takes For Longevity
Mental Health

There Are 8 "Play Personalities" — Here's Which One You Have

Rosalind Cummings-Yeates
There Are 8 "Play Personalities" — Here's Which One You Have
Beauty

Clarifying Shampoo Or Scalp Scrub: Which One Is Better For You?

Hannah Frye
Clarifying Shampoo Or Scalp Scrub: Which One Is Better For You?
Beauty

This Is The No. 1 Cause Of Wrinkles, Says A Derm & It's Not What You Think

Hannah Frye
This Is The No. 1 Cause Of Wrinkles, Says A Derm & It's Not What You Think
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

My "Good" Skin Days Are Really Just This Pore-Blurring Tinted Moisturizer

Jamie Schneider
My "Good" Skin Days Are Really Just This Pore-Blurring Tinted Moisturizer
Integrative Health

I Struggle With Attention — This Supplement Helps Me Excel In Work & Life

Hannah Margaret Allen
I Struggle With Attention — This Supplement Helps Me Excel In Work & Life
Integrative Health

Up Your Vitamin D3 & Omega-3 Levels With This Sustainable Supplement

Josey Murray
Up Your Vitamin D3 & Omega-3 Levels With This Sustainable Supplement
Home

Yes, You Need A Filter For Your Tap Water: These Are The 7 Best For The Job

Emma Loewe
Yes, You Need A Filter For Your Tap Water: These Are The 7 Best For The Job
Integrative Health

This Sleep Supplement Works Better Than Melatonin (Without The Side Effects)

Emma Loewe
This Sleep Supplement Works Better Than Melatonin (Without The Side Effects)
Love

The Best Online Couples' Therapy To Better Understand Your Relationship

Brittany Loggins
The Best Online Couples' Therapy To Better Understand Your Relationship
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-herbs-and-spices-for-brain-health
brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
brain guard+

Your article and new folder have been saved!