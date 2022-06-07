As an M.D., I'm very impressed by the research around polyphenols, and strongly advocate for including foods with this plant compound in your diet. That said, more research in humans is necessary to better understand these benefits.

It's also worth noting that I generally recommend going the food route for polyphenols, but supplements can also be beneficial. If you do decide to supplement, be sure to consult with your healthcare professional first.

Otherwise, go forth and enjoy that coffee and dark chocolate (you're welcome!).