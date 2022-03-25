In case you couldn’t tell, Lugavere prefers a healthy balance of both plant and animal sources. “Plants to me are the ultimate biohackers,” he explains. “They provide nutrients that are not always endogenous to our own biology, because they come from a different operating system.” That’s why we call them phytonutrients. However, “I like to always balance my recommendations with a good nutrient-dense animal product,” he says.

Specifically, he is a fan of grass-fed beef (which we alluded to above): “It is a cognitive superfood,” he says. “It's a rich and highly bioavailable source of many nutrients we know are important for brain and mental health…zinc, vitamin B12, choline, creatine.” That said, his dinners likely consist of some form of grass-fed meat with a hearty serving of vegetables on the side.

And according to Lugavere, we shouldn’t forget about all of the brain-healthy herbs and spices: “Parsley and rosemary tend to be very concentrated sources of polyphenols,” he notes. “That's why herbs tend to have very strong bitter flavors, due to these organic compounds that are beneficial to health.” Take apigenin, for example, which has been shown to strengthen synaptic connections in the brain, or the way neurons communicate with one another.

As for spices, Lugavere is quick to praise turmeric. “Turmeric contains curcumin, which has an anti-inflammatory effect. It also provides a compound called aromatic-turmerone, which has been shown to boost neural stem cells,”* he says. “Generally any chance you get to use spices in the kitchen, it's definitely an opportunity worth seizing.”