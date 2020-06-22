Want a more youthful brain? Aim to consume a big salad every day, a practice associated with reduced brain aging by up to eleven years. Fill the salad with dark leafy greens like kale, spinach, or arugula, and always include a fat source, like an egg, a piece of fatty fish, or a tablespoon or two of extra-virgin olive oil. This allows for the absorption of carotenoids (plant pigments) like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are found in the greens.

While the average adult over the age of fifty consumes fewer than 2 milligrams of these two compounds daily, 6 milligrams per day of combined lutein and zeaxanthin are essential to help prevent age-related macular degeneration, and 12 milligrams per day may improve your memory in part by supporting your brain’s ability to create energy.