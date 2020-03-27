Your brain has nerve cells called neurons that can multiply within certain areas of your brain. A big factor behind this is a growth hormone called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). "BDNF is a protein produced by brain cells that is very important to the function and survival of brain cells," Lin explains. "We used to believe that we are born with a specific number of nerve cells in the brain, and once they die, they don't grow back. We now know that is not true."

Instead, your brain has the ability to regenerate and repair itself, and BDNF is "critical" in the process, Lin says. "Studies show curcumin can increase BDNF levels, and thus support brain healing and regeneration from injury and trauma," she says.* Cognitive decline is a form of inflammation of the brain tissues, and, given that curcumin manages inflammation, it may help protect people from developing cognitive decline, Lin says.*