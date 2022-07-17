 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
How A Quality Turmeric Supplement Can Help Boost Antioxidant Activity*
|
Expert Reviewed How A Quality Turmeric Supplement Can Help Boost Antioxidant Activity*

How A Quality Turmeric Supplement Can Help Boost Antioxidant Activity*

Josey Murray
mbg Contributing Writer By Josey Murray
mbg Contributing Writer
Josey Murray is a freelance writer focused on inclusive wellness, joyful movement, mental health, and the like.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Smiling Girl

Image by Delmaine Donson / iStock

July 17, 2022 — 9:00 AM

When it comes to the traditional uses of turmeric, physician and Ayurveda expert Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D., thinks the better question is “What is turmeric not traditionally used for?” 

As a first-generation South Asian woman, she recalls fond memories of the golden spice; frequently cooking with it, her mother’s healing uses of it, and even her pre-wedding “Vatna” ceremony—a traditional beauty ritual in which a cleansing paste made of chickpea flour, turmeric, and mustard oil was applied to her skin by members of her family.

Ayurveda has used turmeric for thousands of years to strengthen the energy of the body and remedy just about everything, but Western wellness has only recently touched on (i.e., studied) the ranging benefits of this golden spice. 

In the past 30 years or so, the health industry has discovered the scientific brilliance of turmeric and one of its most powerful compounds, curcumin

Of all of turmeric’s impressive health traits, one of the herb’s most revered benefits is its ability to bolster antioxidant activity.* Oxidative stress seems to be one of the toughest problems our bodies face—it’s responsible for influencing our DNA and can lead to a number of health concerns down the road if left unchecked. 

That’s exactly why turmeric’s ability to fight free radicals and combat oxidative stress make it loved by so many.*

How turmeric bolsters antioxidant activity.

“Free radicals are responsible for creating a lot of oxidative stress in the body, which can result in various health concerns down the road,” shares registered holistic nutritionist and Ayurvedic physician, Manjiri Nadkarni, M.D.

Increased antioxidant activity in the body promotes holistic well-being and overall longevity. (After all, whole-body health starts at the cellular level.) 

Research has shown curcumin improves systemic markers of oxidative stress, which provides a number of advantages for whole-body health.* “The biochemical structure of turmeric allows it to neutralize free radicals and protect the body from oxidative stress,”* says Kumar-Singh. 

According to a 2017 Foods review, curcumin scavenges different forms of free radicals (including reactive oxygen and nitrogen species), modulates the activity of enzymes active in neutralizing free radicals, and even works similarly to vitamin E as a chain-breaking antioxidant.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How mbg’s turmeric potency+ promotes cellular resilience.

mbg’s daily turmeric supplement, turmeric potency+, is powered by full-spectrum turmeric, ginger, and bio-enhancer piperine from black pepper extract.*

turmeric potency+

turmeric potency+

Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory support at the cellular level*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(16)
turmeric potency+

You already know how hard turmeric works at kicking free radical butt, but did you know that both ginger and black pepper aid in the fight?* Each one delivers its own punch of antioxidant activity in the body and bolsters the activity of the others.* 

In preclinical trials, ginger (specifically, 6-gingerol—the most active of the gingerols) has been found to protect lipids from free radicals and raise levels of antioxidant enzymes.* 

Piperine is the major bioactive component of black pepper. It’s usually paired with turmeric in food and supplements because it enhances the bioavailability of curcumin, thereby significantly improving curcumin’s ability to work its magic as an antioxidant.* 

What’s more, researchers have also identified piperine’s ability to combat oxidative stress and work as an antioxidant on its own.* (Talk about a stellar trio of antioxidant powerhouses.)

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How turmeric potency+ enhances curcumin’s bioavailability.

Curcumin is notoriously difficult to absorb. But with the right ingredients and a focus on bioavailability, a premium daily turmeric supplement can help enhance the amount of curcuminoids that your body can easily and effectively use.

“Turmeric supplements often include greater concentrations of curcumin, the active compound in turmeric. But, curcumin alone is not as absorbable nor as effective as full-spectrum turmeric,” says Rachelle Robinett, R.H., herbalist and founder of Pharmakon Supernatural. “So, if you’re using a concentrated supplement—which is a great way to get an efficacious dose of the herb—make sure it also includes the full-spectrum turmeric extract and/or some black pepper.”

Thanks to a 500-milligram dose of full-spectrum turmeric (as Acumin™) that features the complete turmeric matrix delivered in polar-nonpolar-sandwich (PNS) technology, mbg’s turmeric potency+ is ten times more bioavailable than other turmeric supplements.*†

PNS technology places bioactive compounds that aren’t water- or fat-soluble (like curcuminoids and gingerols) back into a complete natural matrix, making them more stable, easily absorbed, and bioavailable.* Supporting actors full-spectrum ginger root extract (which also features PNS technology) and bio-enhancer piperine from black pepper extract round out mbg’s antioxidant-rich formula for a bioavailable dose of free-radical-fighting power.*

The takeaway.

Ayurveda has used turmeric to combat oxidative stress for a long time (like 4,000 years).* Although you can incorporate this ancient herb into your daily life by adding it to your lattes or curry dishes, a supplement is the best way to ensure you’re reaping targeted benefits of this legendary antioxidant.* 

With full-spectrum turmeric root and ginger root extracts that utilize PNS technology and bio-enhancer piperine from black pepper extract, mbg’s turmeric potency+ ensures optimal bioavailability so none of your turmeric ever goes to waste and it can continue optimizing your whole-body health by neutralizing free radicals.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

﻿† Acumin™ research has demonstrated superior bioavailability, curcuminoid serum response, and stability compared to other common forms of turmeric root extract (e.g., volatile oil, phospholipid/liposomal, and standard 95% curcumin).
turmeric potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(16)
turmeric potency+

turmeric potency+

Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory support at the cellular level*

turmeric potency+

turmeric potency+

Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory support at the cellular level*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(16)
turmeric potency+
Josey Murray
Josey Murray mbg Contributing Writer
Josey Murray is a freelance writer focused on inclusive wellness, joyful movement, mental health, and the like. A graduate of Wellesley College, where she studied English and Creative...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

This One Supplement Can Squash Stress At Literally Any Time Of The Day*

Sarah Regan
This One Supplement Can Squash Stress At Literally Any Time Of The Day*
Integrative Health

How To Tailor Your Workout For Longevity, From An MD

Howard Luks, M.D.
How To Tailor Your Workout For Longevity, From An MD
Integrative Health

It Takes This Long For A Daily Turmeric Supplement To Work (So Don't Stall)

Julia Guerra
It Takes This Long For A Daily Turmeric Supplement To Work (So Don't Stall)
Personal Growth

Think You're An Introvert? Here's How To Know For Sure, From Psychology Experts

Sarah Regan
Think You're An Introvert? Here's How To Know For Sure, From Psychology Experts
Integrative Health

I Experienced Intense Fatigue & Vision Issues — Then I Got This Diagnosis

Maggie Ruvoldt
I Experienced Intense Fatigue & Vision Issues — Then I Got This Diagnosis
Beauty

Every Time I Use This Styling Tool, Someone Asks Me If I Got A Blowout

Jamie Schneider
Every Time I Use This Styling Tool, Someone Asks Me If I Got A Blowout
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Everything You Need To Know About "Anti-Aging" Facials, From Experts

Jamie Schneider
Everything You Need To Know About "Anti-Aging" Facials, From Experts
Functional Food

Ghee Vs. Butter: Which Cooking Spread Is Actually Healthier?

Merrell Readman
Ghee Vs. Butter: Which Cooking Spread Is Actually Healthier?
Love

I'm A Couples' Counselor & This Is The No. 1 Activity For A Lasting Relationship

Rachel Glik, Ed.D., LPC
I'm A Couples' Counselor & This Is The No. 1 Activity For A Lasting Relationship
Beauty

This Is The Major Cause Of Crepey Skin — Here's What To Do About It

Hannah Frye
This Is The Major Cause Of Crepey Skin — Here's What To Do About It
Beauty

Heads Up: This Is The Best Way To Use Vitamin E For Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye
Heads Up: This Is The Best Way To Use Vitamin E For Glowing Skin
Spirituality

Leo Season 2022 Approaches & This Is What Astrologers Want You To Know About It

The AstroTwins
Leo Season 2022 Approaches & This Is What Astrologers Want You To Know About It
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/turmeric-antioxidant
turmeric potency+

Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory support at the cellular level*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
turmeric potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!