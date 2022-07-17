When it comes to the traditional uses of turmeric, physician and Ayurveda expert Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D., thinks the better question is “What is turmeric not traditionally used for?”

As a first-generation South Asian woman, she recalls fond memories of the golden spice; frequently cooking with it, her mother’s healing uses of it, and even her pre-wedding “Vatna” ceremony—a traditional beauty ritual in which a cleansing paste made of chickpea flour, turmeric, and mustard oil was applied to her skin by members of her family.

Ayurveda has used turmeric for thousands of years to strengthen the energy of the body and remedy just about everything, but Western wellness has only recently touched on (i.e., studied) the ranging benefits of this golden spice.

In the past 30 years or so, the health industry has discovered the scientific brilliance of turmeric and one of its most powerful compounds, curcumin.

Of all of turmeric’s impressive health traits, one of the herb’s most revered benefits is its ability to bolster antioxidant activity.* Oxidative stress seems to be one of the toughest problems our bodies face—it’s responsible for influencing our DNA and can lead to a number of health concerns down the road if left unchecked.

That’s exactly why turmeric’s ability to fight free radicals and combat oxidative stress make it loved by so many.*