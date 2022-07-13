So, how much turmeric do you need to take to see these incredible health benefits?

"It is estimated that 1,200 to 1,800 milligrams of turmeric a day are required to see positive effects,"* functional food and spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D., says.

"This translates to amounts much greater than one would consume through food," she adds. (Note: One teaspoon of turmeric has about 200 miligrams of curcumin.) For anyone looking to reap the anti-inflammatory benefits, she recommends talking to a doctor about taking a turmeric supplement.*

That said, not every turmeric supplement is created equal. Curcumin has suboptimal absorption, which means you need to pay attention to form and look for a buddy phytonutrient called piperine (found in black pepper) that can help enhance bioavailability.*

If you choose turmeric supplement that optimizes bioavailability , then less is more.* For example, mbg's turmeric potency+ features 500 milligrams of turmeric from full-spectrum turmeric root extract and piperine (plus ginger root extract, for anti-inflammatory benefits).* While this dose may be lower than other supplements, the form found in mbg's formula been clinically shown to increase bioavailability tenfold when compared to other turmeric forms (e.g., 95% curcuminoid design or liposomal turmeric).*†

It's also important to pay attention to the ingredients and sourcing. "Turmeric is generally considered safe and can be eaten without any serious side effects," naturopathic physician Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D., says, but "turmeric powders can be manufactured with cheap fillers, such as wheat starch and questionable food colorants." If that's the case, it's probably time to find a higher-quality form.