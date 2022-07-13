How Much Turmeric Should You Take To Reap Its Health Benefits?
Turmeric is an ancient Ayurvedic herb native to Southeast Asia. This golden spice's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties have been widely researched and used to soothe the body's inflammatory pathways and combat oxidative stress for thousands of years.*
As an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory powerhouse, turmeric boasts a wide range of whole-body health benefits: It's been shown to support cognitive function, promote immune resilience, enhance digestion, maintain joint mobility, and regulate healthy blood sugar levels, physician and Ayurvedic expert Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D., tells mbg.*
The dynamic spice can be taken in supplement form, sprinkled directly onto dishes, or sipped through tea—but what benefits (or side effects) can you expect if you add all three to your daily routine? What's the perfect daily dose of turmeric? And is it possible to have too much of this impressive herb?
Benefits of turmeric.
There's a full array of polyphenols and phytonutrients native to the turmeric root, but when it comes to health benefits, curcuminoids are the active ingredients you're going to want to get to know.
These active compounds—especially curcumin, the "principal" curcuminoid—are what help turmeric fight free radicals, inhibit pro-inflammatory response, and promote a number of whole-body health benefits.*
While this ancient botanical has been used in Southeast Asian cooking and Ayurvedic healing for approximately 4,000 years, news of its health benefits have caught on in the West much more recently.
From anti-inflammatory actions to mood support, it's no wonder that turmeric's impactful health benefits have Americans talking!*
Anti-inflammatory properties.
There's no question that turmeric is most famous for its anti-inflammatory properties. Curcumin, specifically, inhibits pro-inflammatory pathways through a number of mechanisms—including blocking pro-inflammatory mediators (like NF-κB), modulating gene expression, and combating oxidative stress.*
These dynamic anti-inflammatory actions help promote whole-body health and function, making turmeric a force to be reckoned with when it comes to pro-inflammatory pathways.*
Musculoskeletal health.
Thanks to its anti-inflammatory actions, turmeric helps promote the strength, function, and mobility of musculoskeletal system—i.e., bones, muscles, and joints.* In a 2017 Journal of Medicinal Food study, participants that took turmeric supplements had significantly reduced key inflammatory biomarkers (i.e., ESR and CRP) relevant to joint health.*
As it turns out, turmeric is quite beneficial for muscle recovery as well: In a 2021 Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity review, researchers found that turmeric supplements helped improve muscle performance and promote healthy muscle recovery.*
Mood and memory support.
Curcuminoid consumption has also been associated with mood benefits (again, thanks to those impressive anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties).*
In on study conducted on healthy adults ages 60-85, those who took turmeric supplements were calmer, more content, and able to manage stress more effectively than those who took a placebo.* The study also found that turmeric supplementation helped improve working memory (a kind of short-term memory associated with decision-making) and sustained attention.*
How much turmeric can you take in a day?
So, how much turmeric do you need to take to see these incredible health benefits?
"It is estimated that 1,200 to 1,800 milligrams of turmeric a day are required to see positive effects,"* functional food and spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D., says.
"This translates to amounts much greater than one would consume through food," she adds. (Note: One teaspoon of turmeric has about 200 miligrams of curcumin.) For anyone looking to reap the anti-inflammatory benefits, she recommends talking to a doctor about taking a turmeric supplement.*
That said, not every turmeric supplement is created equal. Curcumin has suboptimal absorption, which means you need to pay attention to form and look for a buddy phytonutrient called piperine (found in black pepper) that can help enhance bioavailability.*
If you choose turmeric supplement that optimizes bioavailability , then less is more.* For example, mbg's turmeric potency+ features 500 milligrams of turmeric from full-spectrum turmeric root extract and piperine (plus ginger root extract, for anti-inflammatory benefits).* While this dose may be lower than other supplements, the form found in mbg's formula been clinically shown to increase bioavailability tenfold when compared to other turmeric forms (e.g., 95% curcuminoid design or liposomal turmeric).*†
It's also important to pay attention to the ingredients and sourcing. "Turmeric is generally considered safe and can be eaten without any serious side effects," naturopathic physician Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D., says, but "turmeric powders can be manufactured with cheap fillers, such as wheat starch and questionable food colorants." If that's the case, it's probably time to find a higher-quality form.
Potential side effects of turmeric.
Taking too much turmeric may lead to a stomach upset or feelings of dizziness, Kumar-Singh tells us. But considering the amount of turmeric found in recipes (or even supplements), these side effects are unlikely. In fact, a recent BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine scientific review analyzed ten studies on the physiological effects of turmeric and found no significant serious effects.
That said, talking to a health care provider before adding a new supplement to your regimen is always a good idea. Talk to your HCP about the optimal dosage and form for your unique health needs and history.
Precautions and interactions.
People who have renal health concerns, in particular, should also talk to their health care provider before taking turmeric supplements, Koya says.
How to use turmeric.
From turmeric lattes and curries to face masks and supplements, there seems to be a turmeric-based solution to just about every health concern. If you choose to cook with turmeric, Schehr suggests adding ground turmeric to egg or tofu scrambles, bone broth, or as a seasoning for roasted vegetables and fish. "Be sure that you're pairing turmeric with black pepper to increase its absorption in the gut,"* she adds.
That said, adding the spice to your diet isn't the best option is the superior choice if you're looking for targeted health support. Remember, one teaspoon of fresh or ground turmeric contains only about 200 milligrams of curcumin. That's why Kumar-Singh recommends adding a supplement to get the full anti-inflammatory effects.*
The takeaway.
Taking turmeric in powder or supplement form is a simple and effective way to add the potent Ayurvedic spice to your daily health routine.*
In search of a high-potency turmeric supplement with a clinically meaningful dose of turmeric root extract, ginger root extract, and built-in piperine for optimal absorption, mbg developed its very own supplement, turmeric potency+.*
Our full-spectrum turmeric embraces the complete profile of turmeric bioactives with up to ten times higher bioavailability than other turmeric forms, so it’s no surprise it’s been clinically shown to increase blood levels of curcuminoids and reduce key inflammatory biomarkers.*† If you're looking for a daily turmeric supplement with potent anti-inflammatory properties that promotes whole-body health, we've got you covered with turmeric potency+!*
