Using Turmeric Occasionally Isn’t Enough — How To Maximize Benefits

Looking To Boost Turmeric’s Health Benefits? Consider A Daily Supplement
If you’ve paid attention to the wellness world over the past twenty years, you know that turmeric is a wildly beneficial and famed spice, thanks to its variety of uses in the kitchen and ability to promote whole-body health.*
This powerful Ayurvedic spice that gives golden milk its bright, sunshiney hue has been used for thousands of years as an herbal remedy. Its rich amber color makes turmeric easy to pick out in your spice drawer and turns everything it touches (from clothes to countertops to fingers) an almost neon yellow.
But, as I’m sure you already know, staining clothes and flavoring curry isn’t all this ancient herb can do. Turmeric’s known benefits—which include anti-inflammatory actions, antioxidant properties, and general support of whole-body health—have convinced some to incorporate the spice into their daily routine.*
This begs the question: What’s the difference between having a golden milk latte, turmeric tea, or delicious curry and taking this spice-drawer icon in the form of a daily turmeric supplement? Let’s take a look at the unique features of turmeric that make daily supplementation beneficial.
What is turmeric?
Turmeric comes from the rhizome, or underground stem, of the plant Curcuma longa. (Technically, a rhizome is a bit different from a root, but it seems people use them interchangeably.) It’s also a member of the ginger family (Zingiberaceae).
The most bioactive and beneficial components of turmeric are compounds called curcuminoids. Curcumin is the most well-known (and researched) of these curcuminoids, however, there are many phytonutrients found in turmeric that contribute to the herb’s holistic health benefits.
How turmeric supports whole-body health.
Turmeric has been used for approximately 4,000 years in Eastern medicinal practices for its whole-body benefits.* Over the past thirty years or so, Western research has been trying to catch up with the time-tested traditional uses of the Ayurvedic spice.
Turmeric supports cells, organs, and organ systems in order to enhance their physiological functions.* Its ability to bolster anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity (its most famous benefit) contributes to improved health across the skin, gut, brain, immune system, and more.*
Turmeric has been shown to modulate proinflammatory molecules, combat oxidative stress, and demonstrate cardioprotective and neuroprotective properties.* Plus, it’s one of the top supplements to support your mood, boost energy, and even balance your hormones.*
The ancient herb’s anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties also make it ideal for supporting skin health—you can even apply it topically in the form of a DIY turmeric face mask to help brighten your skin.*
If you’re an avid exerciser, you might want to include turmeric into your workout routine: It’s been shown to improve muscle performance and recovery, making it a viable supplement to an active lifestyle.*
Thanks to this long list of benefits, it’s also a supreme supporter of longevity—and a long life of feeling our best is all we can really ask for, right?
Do I need a daily turmeric supplement?
You may be asking why you would need a turmeric supplement when you can just incorporate the spice into your daily life (golden milk latte on Monday, curry on Tuesday, etc.).
While using turmeric to spice up your dishes and drinks is still a fantastic and delicious option, we need to consume quite a bit of the herb (approximately six to nine teaspoons!) to reap the concentrated benefits a daily bioavailable supplement can provide.
This is because curcumin is notoriously difficult to absorb. “Curcumin can be variable within the spice form,” says clinical dietitian Huma Chaudhry, R.D., LDN. “If you want a more targeted solution for your specific health concern, a turmeric supplement can be a quick and concentrated way to get that support,”* she adds.
The key advantage of a supplement is the enhanced bioavailability.* For example, Acumin™ (the form of full-spectrum turmeric root extract featured in mbg’s turmeric potency+) is a unique formulation that uses polar-nonpolar-sandwich (PNS) technology, which allows for curcumin (which is neither water- nor fat-soluble) to pass through the intestinal walls more easily, so it can be properly absorbed and used in the body.*
Thanks to this PNS technology, Acumin™ allows for ten times the bioavailability of regular turmeric!*† (That’s something you just can’t get from your golden milk.)
Turmeric as a spice is still viable and supports holistic well-being, but supplementation is a simple and effective way to ensure you’re getting these important benefits each and every day.*
What to look for in a turmeric supplement.
Two things are important when it comes to an ideal turmeric supplement: Adequate dosage and optimal bioavailability. A daily turmeric supplement that prioritizes these criteria will give you the best chance of experiencing turmeric’s many benefits.*
For dosage, look for at least 500 milligrams. According to registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, anywhere from 500 to 2,000 milligrams of turmeric a can deliver benefits.*
As we mentioned above, curciminoids typically have poor bioavailability—they’re metabolized fast and often eliminated by the body before you have a chance to use them. The delivery method and ingredients of a supplement can ensure optimal bioavailability.
To make sure your supplement delivers curcumin in a form that’s easily absorbable (and usable in your body), make sure piperine (from black pepper extract) is also included in the list of ingredients.*
If you’re familiar with eating turmeric for your health, you may know that pairing turmeric with black pepper is recommended by the experts. This is because the bioactive compound piperine in black pepper helps to enhance the bioavailability of curcumin (by about 2,000%!).*
Lucky for you, mbg’s turmeric potency+ checks off both of these boxes with botanical ingredients ginger root extract and piperine alongside full-spectrum turmeric root extract (as Acumin™) to help you reap turmeric’s vast, whole-body benefits.*
The takeaway.
Taking a daily turmeric supplement best enables you to reap the brilliant benefits of this long-used Ayurvedic herb.* A high-quality turmeric supplement ensures optimal bioavailability, so each dose you take brings you closer to the wonders of this loved golden spice.*
mbg’s turmeric potency+ uses ingredients of the highest quality and bioavailability, so you can worry less about how much your gut is absorbing and more about enjoying your day and your golden milk.*
