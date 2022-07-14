Using Turmeric Occasionally Isn’t Enough — How To Maximize Benefits

If you’ve paid attention to the wellness world over the past twenty years, you know that turmeric is a wildly beneficial and famed spice, thanks to its variety of uses in the kitchen and ability to promote whole-body health.*

This powerful Ayurvedic spice that gives golden milk its bright, sunshiney hue has been used for thousands of years as an herbal remedy. Its rich amber color makes turmeric easy to pick out in your spice drawer and turns everything it touches (from clothes to countertops to fingers) an almost neon yellow.

But, as I’m sure you already know, staining clothes and flavoring curry isn’t all this ancient herb can do. Turmeric’s known benefits—which include anti-inflammatory actions, antioxidant properties, and general support of whole-body health—have convinced some to incorporate the spice into their daily routine.*

This begs the question: What’s the difference between having a golden milk latte, turmeric tea, or delicious curry and taking this spice-drawer icon in the form of a daily turmeric supplement? Let’s take a look at the unique features of turmeric that make daily supplementation beneficial.