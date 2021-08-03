mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Why Curry Consumption Might Be Linked To Better Metabolic Health In Women Over 50

Why Curry Consumption Might Be Linked To Better Metabolic Health In Women Over 50

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Variety of Spices in Small Bowls

Image by Lumina / Stocksy

August 3, 2021 — 22:06 PM

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Become an expert in whole body health & healing.


Functional Nutrition Coaching shoppable with blue table and cut fruits

Metabolic syndrome (MetS) refers to group of factors linked to an increased risk of heart disease and other serious health concerns, according to the NIH's National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. While there are a number of existing markers of metabolic health to consider, researchers continue to investigate ways to minimize potential risks.

A recent study, published in Menopause: The Journal of The North American Menopause Society, considered the influence of certain lifestyle factors on on MetS risk, specifically during menopause, in Korean women—and there's a popular dish that may actually help.

Metabolic syndrome, menopause, and...curry?

Initial results of the study suggest that postmenopausal women have a higher risk of MetS than premenopausal women. The study used data from 7,131 pre- and postmenopausal Korean women (all over 20 years of age) collected between 2009 and 2017. "The prevalence of MetS among Korean women is approximately 13.8% [premenopause]," they report, "and 54.6% postmenopause."

Based on their findings, the researchers were able to note a couple factors that may reduce risk. First off, women who ate more curry, especially those who ate it often, had a lower risk of postmenopausal MetS. According to the paper, "Curried rice is a popular food in Korea and contains a high concentration of curcumin [...]the main active ingredient in Curcuma longa dried rhizomes (turmeric), is helpful for preventing and/or treating MetS because of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties."

Another factor that linked to risk-reduction was a specific, sometimes overlooked, nutrient: vitamin B2, also sometimes known as riboflavin. Specifically, researchers found "an increase in daily vitamin B2 intake by 1 mg reduced the risk of MetS by 45%." Like curcumin, it too has previously been linked to antioxidant action that may help protect against oxidative stress, which likely contributes to risk of MetS-related conditions.

Advertisement

The takeaway

Overall, countless factors impact metabolic health, but this study is a good reminder that seemingly small things like adding super-spices to our diet may help more than we may realize. It's also important not to focus too much on our chronological age, when theories such as the idea of a metabolic age suggest our bodies may not align with the calendar as much as we thought.

The good news? We have a lot more control over the health of our bodies than we do over the pages of a calendar, and yes: there are things you can do to improve your metabolic age.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Celebrate National Watermelon Day With This Vegan Take On A Poke Bowl

Eliza Sullivan
Celebrate National Watermelon Day With This Vegan Take On A Poke Bowl
Functional Food

This Lesser-Known Blueberry Alternative Could Help Promote Brain & Heart Health

Nikhita Mahtani
This Lesser-Known Blueberry Alternative Could Help Promote Brain & Heart Health
Integrative Health

This Supplement Makes It *Way* Easier To Support Your Immunity, Say mbg Reviews*

Kristine Thomason
This Supplement Makes It *Way* Easier To Support Your Immunity, Say mbg Reviews*
Meditation

Activate Your Inner Fire With This Ancient Tibetan Breath Practice

Sarah Regan
Activate Your Inner Fire With This Ancient Tibetan Breath Practice
Spirituality

August Is Full Of Mind-Bending Retrogrades: What Astrologers Want You To Know

The AstroTwins
August Is Full Of Mind-Bending Retrogrades: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Spirituality

In Memory Of Guru Jagat: A Spiritual Force Lost Too Soon

Colleen Wachob
In Memory Of Guru Jagat: A Spiritual Force Lost Too Soon
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Trick Can Train Your Hair To Be Less Greasy (Thank Us Later)

Jamie Schneider
This One Trick Can Train Your Hair To Be Less Greasy (Thank Us Later)
Home

The Underrated Plant Your Sunny Vegetable Garden Is Missing

Emma Loewe
The Underrated Plant Your Sunny Vegetable Garden Is Missing
Spirituality

August Horoscopes: What This Month Has In Store For Every Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
August Horoscopes: What This Month Has In Store For Every Zodiac Sign
Beauty

Should You Gua Sha In The Morning Or At Night? A TCM Expert Explains

Jamie Schneider
Should You Gua Sha In The Morning Or At Night? A TCM Expert Explains
Home

How To Prevent Dust At Home (Without Needing To Dust Every Single Day)

Tonya Harris, M.S.
How To Prevent Dust At Home (Without Needing To Dust Every Single Day)
Spirituality

I'm A Professional Intuitive: Here's What People Get Wrong About Luck

Catharine Allan
I'm A Professional Intuitive: Here's What People Get Wrong About Luck
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/curry-riboflavin-better-metabolic-health

Your article and new folder have been saved!