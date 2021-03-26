In short, metabolic conditioning involves work and rest intervals that train the body’s energy systems more efficiently, says Liz Letchford, Ph.D., kinesiology specialist, certified athletic trainer, and coach for Tonal. So yeah, the definition is pretty broad. “The body uses several different strategies to provide energy to the working muscles,” she explains. “These strategies are referred to as energy metabolism.”

Because metabolic conditioning widely refers to work-to-rest ratios that can help your body perform better, it’s become a sort of catch-all term for higher intensity workouts. In fact, metcon training includes everything from circuit-style strength training, to high-intensity interval training (or HIIT), to endurance exercises like rowing, running, or biking for a period of time, with minimal rest, explains Noam Tamir, CSCS, founder and owner of TS Fitness in New York City. EMOM, which stands for every minute on the minute in which you try to hit a certain number of reps of a certain exercise in that minute, as well as AMRAP, or performing exercises for as many rounds as possible, both fall under the metcon umbrella.

Determining what you’ll do during a metabolic conditioning workout, and how much work and rest time you’ll have, comes down to your goals and which energy system you want to hone. “You want to structure the workout to get the most out of your body,” says Kyle Prescott, M.S., CSCS.