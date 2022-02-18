5 Reasons To Ditch Your Run (And Do A HIIT Workout Instead)

Although there are tons of you out there who actually love the idea of lacing up your running shoes and going for a run, there are also plenty of those among us—myself included—who would rather do anything than go for a long, slow run.

The good news is that there are other ways to work out that will also help you get fit and healthy. One example is high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts.

In fact, in my experience with clients, HIIT workouts can actually get you faster results in less time than running will. Here are a few benefits to consider HIIT vs. running: