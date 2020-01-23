A 5-Minute Full-Body Workout For When You're Short On Time
Short on time? The key is remembering something is always better than nothing; If you only have five minutes to spare, you can still squeeze in a workout that will get your heart pumping and muscles burning.
Aside from being super efficient, this workout requires no equipment. It can be done wherever you are, whether that's a tiny hotel room, in your apartment, or outside at a park or a beach. Bodyweight workouts like this are a plus because they help you get some movement in anytime, anywhere!
Set a timer to count down from five minutes. Do as many rounds as you can, resting as little as possible in between each exercise. The harder you work, the more you’ll get out of this full-body, time efficient workout!
Snowboarder Jumps
Why it’s effective: You’ll get your heart rate up during this exercise and your legs will burn like crazy. Plyometric exercises like snowboarder jumps are also great for coordination.
How to do it: Squat down to parallel. Jump up explosively, then turn 180° midair before landing in a squat facing the opposite direction. Jump back up again without pausing. Do this ten times.
Push Ups with Double Knee Touch
Why it’s effective: This move doubles as an upper body and a core exercise, for maximum efficiency.
How to do it: Get into a full push up position with your shoulders directly over your hands. Push up through your shoulders, pull your core tight, and squeeze your glutes. Lower your chest down toward the ground into a full push up. Push back up, then bring one knee toward your elbow on one side, return to the top push up position, and repeat with the opposite elbow and knee. That’s one rep. Now do four more.
Modified version: Rather than dropping to your knees to modify this exercise, place your hands on an elevated surface instead (such as a countertop or bench). The lower the surface, the harder the exercise will be.
And there you have it! A 5-minute routine that works your legs, core, and arms. For more quick workout solutions, check out my favorite jumping exercises to incorporate in my HIIT routines, plus my tips for workout recovery.
