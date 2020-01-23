Short on time? The key is remembering something is always better than nothing; If you only have five minutes to spare, you can still squeeze in a workout that will get your heart pumping and muscles burning.

Aside from being super efficient, this workout requires no equipment. It can be done wherever you are, whether that's a tiny hotel room, in your apartment, or outside at a park or a beach. Bodyweight workouts like this are a plus because they help you get some movement in anytime, anywhere!

Set a timer to count down from five minutes. Do as many rounds as you can, resting as little as possible in between each exercise. The harder you work, the more you’ll get out of this full-body, time efficient workout!