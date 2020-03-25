Try These 12-Minute High-Intensity Workouts (No Equipment Required!)

Set an interval timer for 18 rounds of :10 second and :30 intervals. You’ll be resting on the :10 intervals, then working as hard as you possibly can on the :30 ones for a total of a 12 minute workout.

Just follow the order of the exercises below (one exercise per :30 interval) until the timer beeps:

1. Jump lunges: Get into a lunge position with one leg bent forward in a 90 degree angle and the other bent behind you. Jump up explosively with your front leg, switch positions in the air and land with the opposite leg forward. Although at first you should focus on form and make sure you don’t fall over from lack of balance, eventually you should try and do these as quickly as possible.

2. Reptile push ups: Assume a normal push up position with your shoulders directly over your hands. As you lower down, bring your right knee up to your right elbow without touching the ground, and push back up. Repeat this step with your left knee and alternate between the two.

3. High knees: Drive your left knee toward your chest as high as you can get it, then immediately bring it to the ground and replace it with your right knee. Try and focus on keeping your body as tight as possible, and use your arms to pump you and move you faster, just as you would if you were sprinting. Try and go as fast as you can!

4. Pistols: Stand on one leg, with the other leg parallel to the floor. Lower yourself down on one leg as if you’re sitting in a chair, aiming to get your butt to the back of your calve. Tip: These are really tough, so holding onto a chair or a doorframe can help make them more doable while still building strength!

5. Snowboarder jumps: Start in a squat position with one hand touching the ground, then jump up as high as you can, rotating 180 degrees midair. Land back in a squat position, touching the ground with the opposite hand, and repeat as quickly as possible.

6. Plank pike jumps: Start in a downward dog position, then jump your feet up as high as possible and land on one side. Jump to the other side as quickly as possible, then continue jumping with speed.