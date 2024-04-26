The best NordicTrack treadmill for your home depends on a couple of factors. First, how much space do you have? What intensity do you prefer to work out?

While the Incline series will have you dripping with sweat on its hilly terrain, both the Commercial 2450 and EXP series offer that same interactive fitness experience with all the treadmill features you'd need for a satisfying and challenging workout, like a powerful yet quiet motor, cushioned belt to minimize impact on the joints, Bluetooth capabilities, a cooling fan, and more.