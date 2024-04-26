Advertisement
The 5 Best NordicTrack Treadmills Of 2023, From A Certified Personal Trainer
As an ACE-certified personal trainer with a specialization in orthopedic exercise, I typically advise clients to aim for at least 30 minutes of cardio per day (a goal that's fairly simple to achieve, especially with an at-home treadmill).
If you're looking for the perfect treadmill to add to your home gym, NordicTrack is a fantastic place to start. The fitness gear giant offers a wide array of machines that cater to beginner runners, walkers, and avid cardio enthusiasts alike, each with its own unique set of features and specs.
Want something that won't take up too much space? Opt for the foldable EXP 7i. Or, if you're a runner who likes to train on steep hills, check out the Commercial X22i, which inclines up to 40% (well above the treadmill standard).
Below, we've rounded up the five best NordicTrack treadmills depending on your needs, preferences, space, and budget—because treadmills are a big investment, and we want you to get the most out of yours.
- Best overall NordicTrack treadmill: Commercial X22i
- Best affordable: Commercial 1750
- Best for small spaces: EXP 7i
- Best for low ceilings: EXP 14i
- Best for running: Commercial 2450
The best NordicTrack treadmills
- Image by NordicTrack
NordicTrack Commercial X22i
The Commercial X22i makes for an all-around winner thanks to its Everest-level steep 40% incline and -6% decline, with 47 levels of adjustability. For reference, the average treadmill ranges from -3% to 12%—so this is a standout pick for runners who are training for a hilly race, or walkers who want to fully activate their glutes.
With the SmartAdjust™ feature activated, your speed and incline will automatically adjust to follow your workout—and you'll see in-depth stats on the machine's generous 22-inch HD screen.
How it arrives
You have the option to build it yourself or order white glove service to have it delivered and assembled with the packaging hauled away.
Tester feedback
"Absolutely the best workout experience I've ever had on a treadmill. The treadmill adjusts incline and speed through the workout keeping you immersed with beautiful scenic views." — NordicTrack reviews
- Image by NordicTrack
NordicTrack Commercial 1750
The NordicTrack 1750 is proof that to get a great workout, you don't need to shell out an arm and a leg (you'll need those for your workouts!). The commercial treadmill offers enough speed and incline ranges to challenge your body, while its Bluetooth capabilities, 14-inch screen, and built-in speakers keep you entertained all throughout your endurance run.
The incline ranges from -3% to 12%, in line with your average at-home treadmill, and the machine maxes out at 12 miles per hour (fast enough for a very speedy sprint). The best part? The entire machine folds in half for easier storage.
How it arrives
You have the option to build it yourself or order white glove service to have it delivered and assembled with the packaging hauled away.
Tester feedback
"Have had this thing for a few days now and am in love with it. I've got this thing to run/walk anytime without being hindered by weather, time of day, or personal safety, and it's pretty liberating. I'm just mad it took me this long to get one in the first place." — NordicTrack reviews
- Image by NordicTrack
NordicTrack EXP 7i
Treadmills are notoriously a serious space commitment. At just 6.5 feet long and 5 feet wide, this compact treadmill fits nicely into smaller spaces—and it's easy to fold up, thanks to the EasyLift™ Assist feature.
The 10 mph max speed is slightly lower than other options, but still fast enough for a moderate sprint. And with 12% incline, a 7-inch HD smart screen, and one-touch controls, this compact treadmill is a great choice for runners or walkers who are short on space.
How it arrives
You have the option to build it yourself or order white glove service to have it delivered and assembled with the packaging hauled away.
Tester feedback
"I'm super happy I made the purchase. It'll take a while to put together but you won't be disappointed. The year of iFit is great as well. Love this machine." — NordicTrack reviews
- Image by NordicTrack
NordicTrack EXP 14i
If you're an incline junkie, a treadmill with too high of a deck can squash your cardio plans. Like all treadmills from the EXP series, the EXP 14i is 8 inches from the ground at the lowest incline and maxes out at 13 inches.
It has a 14-inch HD touchscreen, a standard 20-by-60-inch tread belt, and a range of -3 to 12% incline (which you're more likely to be able to enjoy thanks to its low step height).
How it arrives
You have the option to build it yourself or order white glove service to have it delivered and assembled with the packaging hauled away.
Tester feedback
"Runs quiet and smooth. Best home treadmill to date." — NordicTrack reviews
- Image by NordicTrack
NordicTrack Commercial 2450
With its 22-inch rotating screen, cushioned running belt, and crisp sound system, the Commercial 2450 is a solid addition to any home gym or open space in your living room. Paired with your own heart rate monitor, it'll automatically adjust your gears to keep you in an optimal heart rate zone.
This treadmill has a lower step up height than others, EasyLift™ Assist for easier storage, and maximum speeds of 12 mph.
How it arrives
You have the option to build it yourself or order white glove service to have it delivered and assembled with the packaging hauled away.
Tester feedback
"I'm coming up on one year with my NordicTrack and iFit membership. I'm trying not to oversell this, but it's been life-altering. The combo of the machine, tech device, and iFit trainers has been incredible. From minute one, I was hooked. This machine and these trainers gave me the confidence to set a goal I never in my wildest dreams thought I could accomplish—a half-marathon." — NordicTrack reviews
How we picked
- Home use: We chose treadmills that are best suited for home use based on certain factors like transportability, compact size, and safety features.
- Value: Treadmills are a serious financial investment. We assessed which models are priced fairly, given the quality and features.
- Design: A treadmill is only as useful as its design. We selected treadmills with design features that enhance their visual appeal, performance, and user-friendliness.
What is NordicTrack?
Widely recognized as a leader in the interactive fitness equipment sector, NordicTrack creates high-end machines for at-home workouts. Every purchase comes with a free one-year membership to iFit, an app packed with trainer-led walks, runs, and hikes through jaw-dropping locales accross the world.
The best NordicTrack treadmills are designed to challenge your muscles and cardiorespiratory system with advanced incline and speed options—and the cushioned running belts, quiet motor, fan, and auto-adjust hands-free capabilities make these machines stand out in the exercise equipment space.
FAQ:
What is the best NordicTrack for home use?
The best NordicTrack treadmill for your home depends on a couple of factors. First, how much space do you have? What intensity do you prefer to work out?
While the Incline series will have you dripping with sweat on its hilly terrain, both the Commercial 2450 and EXP series offer that same interactive fitness experience with all the treadmill features you'd need for a satisfying and challenging workout, like a powerful yet quiet motor, cushioned belt to minimize impact on the joints, Bluetooth capabilities, a cooling fan, and more.
What's the difference between NordicTrack treadmills?
Each NordicTrack treadmill has certain standout features that separate it from the pack.
For example, the Commercial series is designed for standard at-home use and features handy specs like a 360-degree rotating HD touchscreen, -3% to 15% incline and decline to train at various intensities, and a 20-by-60 tread belt.
Incline treadmills, like the Elite, Commercial X221, and Commercial X321 share those same features with the bonus of at least -5% decline and a whopping 40% incline.
The EXP series caters to the average runner or walker with its smaller HD touch screen and standard incline and speed options. It's also more affordable.
Is NordicTrack worth the money?
A NordicTrack treadmill is worth the money under one condition: if you actually use it! Luckily, NordicTrack treadmills are designed to make exercise hassle- and stress-free, so you're more likely to get your steps in.
Additionally, depending on which model you choose, a NordicTrack treadmill can be far less expensive than a yearly gym membership. The more you use your tread, the less it'll cost per use.
The takeaway
Walking and running come with so many benefits to your physical and mental health—and having a treadmill in your home is the ultimate motivation to get your steps in. The best NordicTrack treadmills are an investment, but they're one your future self will thank you for.
Still deciding? Check out our expert-backed guides of the best treadmills for running and the best treadmills for walking.
