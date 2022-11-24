If you’re looking to add cardio to your daily routine, you may be wondering, “Is it better to go walking or running?” Depending on your goals and fitness level, both can be great exercises. We spoke with personal trainers and running experts to answer any questions you may have about which one (or a combination of both) is right for you.

Before lacing up your sneakers and stepping out the door, keep reading to get the lowdown on the whole running vs. walking debate.