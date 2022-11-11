Doing a field test using a heart rate monitor is one way to measure your maximum heart rate. Polar released the world’s first wireless chest strap heart rate monitor, and it's more accurate than wrist-based heart rate monitors, according to a 2019 study in Cardiovascular Diagnosis and Therapy2 .

With that said, a 2020 JMIR Health study found that devices like MiBand and Garmin “generally produce accurate heart rate readings” compared to the Polar H7 chest strap, so it's largely a matter of preference.

Once you’ve got your heart rate measuring device, you can identify your MHR using a field test—a practical way to perform an all-out, maximal-endurance effort that will get you to your highest possible heart rate.

Lazauskas says that depending on your fitness level, the Cooper Run Test (run as far as you can in 12 minutes), the George Jog Test (a shorter jog), and the Rockport Walk Test (walk as fast as you can for one mile) are “great MHR field tests due to their minimal use of equipment.”