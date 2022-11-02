The Only Guide To Strength Training You'll Ever Need (With 33 Exercises)

As personal trainer and holistic nutritionist BB Arrington, CPT, previously wrote for mbg, strength training is the practice of using resistance to train your skeletal muscles to get stronger by enhancing their endurance, strength, or size (or all three).

She explains that depending on your goals, you can do different kinds of strength training. If you want muscular explosiveness, for example, you would do plyometrics. For muscular endurance, on the other hand, you would go for more repetitions and lighter weights.

"You can train for hypertrophy (muscle size increase) or ultimate strength (like a powerlifter)—all are phenomenal ways to strengthen the body, and depending on your personal goals, you might decide to train more in one or two different ways," Arrington says.