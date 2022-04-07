When you think about arm workouts, you might imagine bicep curls or bench presses, but if you want to specifically target your triceps (the back of the upper arm) there's one move, in particular, you'll definitely want to remember: skull crushers.

This simple exercise only requires one dumbbell, and it's as effective as it is quick—plus you can adjust the weight of the dumbbell to suit any skill level.

Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by personal trainer and holistic nutritionist BB Arrington, CPT, who tells mbg skull crushers are an excellent strengthening move that will make pulling and extending movements easier.