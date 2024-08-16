How To Schedule Your Day & Night Around Your Circadian Peaks

Resist the temptation to work or look at screens: As Panda writes in The Circadian Code, "There's no way you can be productive and tired at the same time." While working late into the night may seem like a necessary evil during busy time periods, circadian science shows that you're better off just prioritizing sleep and waking up early to do it the next morning, when you'll be more attentive and productive. Working late can not only trigger the release of cortisol and other stress hormones that disrupt sleep, but the blue light emitted by phone and laptop screens can trick your brain into thinking it's earlier in the day than it is, further delaying sleep. Finding tech-free nightly activities is especially important for night owls, who are naturally inclined to push back their bedtimes.