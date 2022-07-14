Is Your Schedule All Over The Place? The Secret To Getting Great Sleep Anyway

Kanady also emphasizes the importance of giving yourself plenty of time to wind down before bed, especially if your irregular schedule makes it difficult to doze off when you want to.

For one thing, she suggests, follow the same bedtime routine. "This will condition your brain that it is time for sleep," she explains, adding to incorporate things that are relaxing and enjoyable, such as a warm bath or a relaxation exercise. "Don't watch television, use your laptop or phone, or read in bed," she says.

During this wind-down period, Kanady adds that you'll want to keep the lights low to signal to your brain that it's time to start getting sleepy. She even suggests covering your phone or alarm clock with something to avoid incessantly checking the time, as that can stress you out even more.