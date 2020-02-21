A good power nap, arguably, is as much of an art as it is a science. Because a really good nap in the middle of the day becomes rather tricky: How do you fall asleep quickly, if you only have an hour or so? What if you wake up groggy, feeling even more tired? In other words, how do you make your power nap an asset in your day, rather than an accidental nod-off?

Ben Greenfield, known as a professional biohacker, personal trainer, and New York Times bestselling author, has found a way (or four, rather) to ensure the perfect midday nap, every single time, no matter where he is.

“I'm a huge fan of power naps. So, I pull out all the stops on my naps,” he tells me on the latest episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

Here’s exactly how Greenfield takes the perfect nap. With his four tips, you’ll be sure to catch those zzz’s in no time.