When you think of jet lag, long-haul flights and red-eyes might immediately come to mind. But did you know that we can actually experience jet lag without traveling across the world?

According to New York Times bestselling author Mike Dow, Psy.D., Ph.D., we experience jet lag more than we think—sometimes we even experience it every single weekend. He explains what's known as "social jet lag," a concept that afflicts all of us who spend our Friday and Saturday nights staying up late with friends, watching movie marathons, and sleeping until we roll out of bed for a late brunch. All of these activities lead to a disrupted sleep routine that we desperately try to amend throughout the workweek—only to mess up again when Friday rolls around.

While we're definitely not going to tell you to cancel plans in order to optimize your sleep schedule, there are a few tips you can follow to ensure you are back on track before Monday morning starts. Here are Dow's four hacks to get an ideal night of sleep, every single night: