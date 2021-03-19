After reflecting on the anniversary of the pandemic, it's clear that feelings of both grief and gratitude are ever-present themes. Grief for the lives and experiences lost, and overdue gratitude for the essential workers who have helped to heal, feed, and protect the population. And while essential workers are getting the recognition they deserve this year, there is one challenging aspect to their jobs that can often be overlooked: working overnight shifts.

Because of the circadian rhythm, people who work night shifts (health care professionals, firefighters, etc.) are literally working against nature to stay awake and provide vital services to our communities. If you work night shifts, you know this better than anyone, and you may be wondering how to support your sleep-wake cycle, despite a demanding schedule.