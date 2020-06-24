Almond vs. Peanut Butter: Nutritionists Dig Into Which Is Healthier

Almond vs. Peanut Butter: Which One Has More Benefits?
Whether you favor creamy or crunchy, it’s hard to deny the satisfaction of a salty-sweet nut butter. Peanut butter is a classic, but almond butter has also gained popularity over the last few years. Both are tasty and versatile, but where do they stand in terms of nutrition? Is one better than the other, or is it just a matter of preference?
Here's what registered dietitians have to say about the similarities and differences between almond butter and peanut butter.
Almond and peanut butter benefits.
"Both almond butter and peanut butter start with a naturally wholesome seed that’s rich in heart-healthy fats,” registered dietitian Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D. tells mbg.
Both are a source of plant-based protein, replacing foods high in saturated fats, like red meat, Moon says. Since almond and peanut butter are both naturally sweet, you can eat them with fruit in place of a traditionally high-sugar dessert.
Swapping foods high in saturated fats or added sugars with either nut butter is good for cardiovascular and brain health, Moon explains.
Because both are high in protein, they are good sources of energy and can be filling, registered dietitian Aja Gyimah, MHSc, R.D., tells mbg.
The protein, fiber, and healthy fats in both nut butters help slow digestion, which also slows the speed in which food breaks down into sugars. In more succinct terms, Moon says, almond and peanut butters are blood sugar stabilizers. “This benefits everyone, but is especially important for people with prediabetes and diabetes,” she adds.
How are almond and peanut butter different?
While almond and peanut butter have a lot in common, even in terms of uses, they do have slight nutritional differences.
To get a broad overview of how they differ, these are the nutritional values of 1 Tbsp of almond butter and 1 Tbsp of peanut butter according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA):
Almond butter nutrition:
- Calories: 98.2
- Fat: 8.88 g
- Sodium: 36.3 mg
- Carbohydrates: 3.01 g
- Sugar: 1 g
- Fiber: 1.65 g
- Protein: 3.35 g
- Calcium: 55.5 mg
- Iron: 0.558 mg
- Magnesium: 44.6 mg
- Folate: 8.48 µg
Peanut butter nutrition:
- Calories: 95.7
- Fat: 0.117 g
- Sodium: 8.22 mg
- Carbohydrates: 3.57 g
- Sugar: 1.68 g
- Fiber: 0.8 g
- Protein: 3.55 g
- Calcium: 7.84 mg
- Iron: 0.278 mg
- Magnesium: 26.9 mg
- Folate: 13.9 µg
In terms of nutrition, almond butter is higher in fiber and magnesium, and lower in sugars. It is also much higher in the antioxidant vitamin E, which has proven benefits on immune functioning, brain health, and skin health, according to Moon.
“Almond butter has a higher unsaturated fat content and better omega 3:6 ratio than peanut butter,” Gyimah says, “which is beneficial for heart health.”
Peanut butter, on the other hand, has a slightly better protein to fat ratio, she says. In fact, about 70% of the protein in peanut butter is well digested, Moon says, making it a better source of plant-based protein than almond butter.
While almond butter provides more vitamin E, peanut butter contains more B vitamins, including folate and trace amounts of B3 (niacin).
“Even though peanuts and almonds are both treated as nuts in the kitchen, peanuts are legumes and almonds are tree nuts,” Moon explains. “While both peanuts and tree nuts can cause allergies, there’s a chance that if you’re allergic to one, you may be able to enjoy the other.” Which is great since almond and peanut butter can be used interchangeably in most recipes.
How to use almond and peanut butter.
In terms of taste, both are nutty and can blend well into sweet or savory dishes. Each one is a great addition to oatmeal bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, and toast.
For something more savory, Moon suggests blending almond butter with roasted red peppers as a sauce for sauteed veggies. “Peanut butter adds depth to curries and can be whisked with soy sauce and rice vinegar for a dipping sauce.”
For something sweet, Moon suggests coating banana bites with peanut butter, sprinkling with dark chocolate chips, and freezing for dessert.
So, is almond or peanut butter better?
Almond and peanut butter are both good sources of plant-based protein, fiber, and healthy fats. In terms of both nutrition and taste, they are almost evenly matched. Like with spinach and kale, there’s no real “better” alternative for everyone.
If you eat a lot of nut butter, almond butter may be the better option, Gyimah says. It contains more vitamin E and has a more favorable saturated to unsaturated fat ratio, as well as an omega-6 to omega-3 ratio, she explains.
Those who only eat nut butter occasionally, though, can decide based on flavor and texture preference, she says.
Whichever the choice, look for nut butters made only from ground nuts. Avoid anything with added sugars and salt, and don’t opt for low-fat varieties. “Nut butters are rich in healthy fats,” Moon says, “so why skimp on that?”
