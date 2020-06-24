Almond vs. Peanut Butter: Nutritionists Dig Into Which Is Healthier

In terms of nutrition, almond butter is higher in fiber and magnesium, and lower in sugars. It is also much higher in the antioxidant vitamin E, which has proven benefits on immune functioning, brain health, and skin health, according to Moon.

“Almond butter has a higher unsaturated fat content and better omega 3:6 ratio than peanut butter,” Gyimah says, “which is beneficial for heart health.”

Peanut butter, on the other hand, has a slightly better protein to fat ratio, she says. In fact, about 70% of the protein in peanut butter is well digested, Moon says, making it a better source of plant-based protein than almond butter.

While almond butter provides more vitamin E, peanut butter contains more B vitamins, including folate and trace amounts of B3 (niacin).

“Even though peanuts and almonds are both treated as nuts in the kitchen, peanuts are legumes and almonds are tree nuts,” Moon explains. “While both peanuts and tree nuts can cause allergies, there’s a chance that if you’re allergic to one, you may be able to enjoy the other.” Which is great since almond and peanut butter can be used interchangeably in most recipes.