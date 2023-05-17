Almond vs. Peanut Butter: Nutritionists Dig Into Which Is Healthier

Almond butter and peanut butter are both nutrient-dense foods rich in healthy fats, protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Concerns exist around aflatoxins in peanuts and peanut butter but overall, both nut butters offer a range of potential health benefits, so choosing between them comes down to personal preference and dietary needs. And you don't need to limit yourself to one or the other! You can enjoy both, and work in other healthy nut butters too for that matter.