The star ingredient of this dish is almond flour which not only functions as an excellent binder for the cookies, but also is a great source of fiber and protein to sustain blood sugar levels. What's more, almond flour is packed with vitamin E, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties, along with magnesium.

Dates are another key player, offering a natural sweetness to the dish while also packing in antioxidants and minerals like potassium and phosphorus, which provide excellent brain support. While these do contain natural sugars, the combination of protein, fiber, and fat in this recipe helps minimize a glucose spike.

With peanut butter and dark chocolate tying together the rich and decadent flavor, this balanced and stabilizing treat is perfect for the mid afternoon slump...or whenever you need a sweet treat.

Ready to get snacking? Check out the video above or the recipe below for a no-bake cookie that will support both your energy levels and your mood.