Then one day, I had the realization: "You are the problem." I don't even know how I got there, but I remember it clear as day. I don't have a lot of memories of that stage of my life; it's almost like I wasn't actually present for a lot of years. But this I remember so vividly. It was the first time I acknowledged I was at the root of the chaos that always seemed to be swirling around me—the bad relationships, failed friendships, the constant flux, all of it. That was the first thing that jolted me and made me realize I needed to do some work.

My solution? Participate in something meaningful and start focusing on others. I came across an online application for AmeriCorps, a youth service organization, and in a couple of months, I headed off to Colorado and began 10 months of service projects.

Like most things in my life, I had a more visceral reaction than most people to the experience: I felt restricted, even though I'd signed up for it; I was constantly questioning things; and I generally had problematic responses to authority and rules.

Still, I made it through, and it ended up being one of the more defining times in my life. It was so interesting to be in a different part of the country, with people my age, and notice how different my behavior was compared to theirs. I discovered that the people I met didn't react to things as strongly as I did and could compartmentalize their emotions in a more healthy way. I also started to become aware of how people responded to my behavior. Seeing their faces contort in confusion or shock at my "passionate outburst" or over-the-top reactions made me realize something was off with me, but I still didn't have a name for it.