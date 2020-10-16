“Fluid boundaries are boundaries which are flexible,” licenced psychoanalyst Babita Spinelli, L.P., tells mbg. Meaning, a person will assess the situation and allow for some wiggle room when appropriate. “An individual with fluid boundaries creates more room in a healthy way, emotionally and physically,” Spinelli says.

As long as it's not a toxic relationship, fluid boundaries allow a person to set parameters around a situation without controlling or manipulating it. This type of boundary-setting leaves room for productive, hard conversations where each individual can both accept and respect the other person’s feelings and non-negotiables, Spinelli explains.

“Fluid and clear boundaries are game-changers,” mental health counselor Ilene Smith, M.A., writes for mbg. “They reduce stress on our relationships and increase our ability for self-care, attunement, and well-being.”